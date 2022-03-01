Biomaterials Market Inclinations and Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:16:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- Biomaterials Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Biomaterials market is valued at approximately USD 33.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period. Biomaterials are synthetic or natural materials which are chemically derived and used in medical technology to enhance the functionality of damaged tissues and organs. These biomaterials are used to communicate with biological processes to treat cardiovascular, dental, orthopedic, and neurological diseases for medical purposes. In addition, in various advanced medical technology, such as tissue engineering, plastic surgery, drug delivery systems, and other medical implants, biomaterial science is applied. Over the last few years, the need for and use of biomaterials in various medical applications has increased dramatically throughout the world. In the form of loans, funds and grants, many government bodies and universities have extended their assistance to support research on the production of novel biomaterials. For example, in March 2018, Drexel University awarded USD 200,000 to the National Science Foundation for research on how biomaterial-mediated regulation of macrophage activity affects vascularization of biomaterials. These research and funding initiatives are expected to boost the production of innovative biomaterials, providing a range of opportunities for the market for biomaterials to expand. However, high cost of biomaterial production, incidence of inflammatory responses due to compatibility issues, may impede the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Biomaterials market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share, owing to rise in biomaterial-based research, increasing demand for plastic surgeries. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders and growing pacemaker procedures in India and china.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Carpenter Technology

Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corporation

Evonik Industries Texas Instruments**

Xylos Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

AB Specialty Silicones

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Metallic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Ceramics

Natural Biomaterials

By Application:

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Ophthalmology

Dental

Plastic Surgery

Wound Healing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Biomaterials market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. biomaterials market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. biomaterials market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. biomaterials market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global biomaterials market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global biomaterials market Dynamics

3.1. biomaterials market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global biomaterials market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global biomaterials market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global biomaterials market by Type , Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global biomaterials market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. biomaterials market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Metallic Biomaterials

5.4.2. Polymeric Biomaterials

5.4.3. Ceramics

5.4.4. Natural Biomaterials

Chapter 6. Global biomaterials market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global biomaterials market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global biomaterials market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. biomaterials market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cardiovascular

6.4.2. Orthopedic

6.4.3. Ophthalmology

6.4.4. Dental

6.4.5. Plastic Surgery

6.4.6. Wound Healing

6.4.7. Others

For more information about this report visit: Biomaterials market

