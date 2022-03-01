Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:17:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market is valued approximately USD 31.06billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1 % over the forecast period . Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is hormone replacement therapy for natural hormones when the body does not produce enough hormones. For instance, thyroid patients and human growth hormone patients take hormone replacement therapy. In addition, HRT has been widely administered to menopausal women for the relief of symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, psychological and genito-urinary problems, and for the prevention of osteoporosis. In addition, as per National Heart, Lung, and Blood the study of 2,000 American women, aged 30 to 60, found that in 2019, almost 47 percent of the population experienced the effects of a hormonal imbalance. Further, the key factors contributing to the growth of the global demand for hormone replacement therapy include growing the prevalence of menopausal disorders and rising consciousness among women about postmenopausal problems. Even as per "NCBI" in Nov 2020, approximately 1.3 million women undergo menopausal transition every year in the United States. It usually begins between the ages of 51 and 52. However, about 5% of women experience early menopause between the ages of 40 and 45. Furthermore, new hormone replacement therapy releases are projected to substantially contribute to the growth of the hormone replacement therapy industry. However, the high cost of treatment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, it is expected that the advent of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and the use of telemedicine for hormone replacement therapy would provide a rewarding opportunity to broaden the global demand for hormone replacement therapy.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111714

The regional analysis of global Hormone Replacement Therapy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North American is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to Increase in producers' releases of different generic hormone replacement therapy drugs, increase in target population and advances in drug delivery technologies, along with the production of new formulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increased awareness of hormone replacement therapy, an unprecedented rise in the incidence of diabetes, and increased focus by healthcare providers in China, India, and Japan on reducing hormone deficiencies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hormone Replacement Therapy market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.)

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Merck KGaA

Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.)

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Therapy Type:

Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy

Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy

Progestogen Hormone Replacement Therapy

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

By Indication:

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male Hypogonadism

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111714

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, by Therapy Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, by Route of Administration, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, by Indication, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Dynamics

3.1. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, by Therapy Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by Therapy Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Therapy Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy

5.4.2. Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

5.4.3. Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy

5.4.4. Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy

5.4.5. Progestogen Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chapter 6. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, by Route of Administration

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by Route of Administration, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Route of Administration 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Oral

6.4.2. Parenteral

6.4.3. Others

For more information about this report visit: Hormone Replacement Therapy Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.