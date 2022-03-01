Surgical Robotic Systems Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:16:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- Surgical Robotic Systems Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period. Robotic surgery a type of minimally invasive surgery that utilizes robotics to execute surgical procedures. Such robotic systems are controlled by surgeons and are made of contracted surgical instruments positioned on robotic arms, permitting surgeons to perform the operation precisely. Surgical robotic systems are a blend of equipment, accessories, software, and services that aid to operate numerous minimally invasive surgeries, such as gynecological, neurological, cardiac, orthopedic, and so on. More often, these systems allow surgeons to mechanize the surgical procedure, thereby enhancing efficacy and precision throughout the procedure, and reducing post-surgical impediments. Further, they mitigate the risk of infection and blood loss and infection and provide shorter recovery time, which may strengthen the adoption for surgical robotic systems. In addition, the rise in prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer and neurological diseases, along with growing number of minimally invasive surgeries are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Alzheimer's association, it is estimated that 5.8 million Americans of all ages are surviving with Alzheimer's dementia in 2019 and it is expected that this estimation would increase with approximately 14 million by 2050. According to the Global Burden of Disease 2015, the prevalence of Parkinson's diseases to be estimated 6.2 million people worldwide in 2015 and likely to reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson's by 2040. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Surgical Robotic Systems, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost related to surgical robot's procedures and accidental injuries/deaths due to broken instruments and system errors are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111688
The regional analysis of the global Surgical Robotic Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to implement surgical robotic systems, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Surgical Robotic Systems market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Globus Medical Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic Plc.
Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)
Smith & Nephew
Stryker Corporation
Transenterix, Inc.
Titan Medical Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Systems
Accessories
Services
By Application:
Gynecology Surgery
Urology Surgery
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic Surgery
General Surgery
Others
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111688
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Dynamics
3.1. Surgical Robotic Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Systems
5.4.2. Accessories
5.4.3. Services
Chapter 6. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Gynecology Surgery
6.4.2. Urology Surgery
6.4.3. Neurosurgery
6.4.4. Orthopedic Surgery
6.4.5. General Surgery
6.4.6. Others
For more information about this report visit: Surgical Robotic Systems Market "
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Surgical Robotic Systems Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.