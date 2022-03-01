Surgical Robotic Systems Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:16:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- Surgical Robotic Systems Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period. Robotic surgery a type of minimally invasive surgery that utilizes robotics to execute surgical procedures. Such robotic systems are controlled by surgeons and are made of contracted surgical instruments positioned on robotic arms, permitting surgeons to perform the operation precisely. Surgical robotic systems are a blend of equipment, accessories, software, and services that aid to operate numerous minimally invasive surgeries, such as gynecological, neurological, cardiac, orthopedic, and so on. More often, these systems allow surgeons to mechanize the surgical procedure, thereby enhancing efficacy and precision throughout the procedure, and reducing post-surgical impediments. Further, they mitigate the risk of infection and blood loss and infection and provide shorter recovery time, which may strengthen the adoption for surgical robotic systems. In addition, the rise in prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer and neurological diseases, along with growing number of minimally invasive surgeries are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Alzheimer's association, it is estimated that 5.8 million Americans of all ages are surviving with Alzheimer's dementia in 2019 and it is expected that this estimation would increase with approximately 14 million by 2050. According to the Global Burden of Disease 2015, the prevalence of Parkinson's diseases to be estimated 6.2 million people worldwide in 2015 and likely to reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson's by 2040. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Surgical Robotic Systems, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost related to surgical robot's procedures and accidental injuries/deaths due to broken instruments and system errors are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Surgical Robotic Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to implement surgical robotic systems, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Surgical Robotic Systems market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc.

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Transenterix, Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Systems

Accessories

Services

By Application:

Gynecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

