Blood Culture Test Market : Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity Forecast 2022-2031

Blood Culture Test Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Blood Culture Test Market is valued approximately at USD 4.03 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period. Blood cultures are tests that are carried out to diagnose and determine the source of an infection in the blood. Bloodstream infections are most often caused by bacteria, but they may also be caused by yeast or other fungi or a virus. The driving factors of the market could be attributed to increase in product approvals of Consumables & Instrument and launches, rise in aging population prevalence of infectious diseases, blood stream infections, and sepsis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019 around 250,000 cases of BSIs occur in the U.S. annually and among them, about 80,000 patients suffer from catheter-related BSIs in ICUs. As a result, there is a strong demand for innovative products for the diagnosis of bacterial, fungal, and mycobacterial infections by hospitals and clinical diagnostics laboratories. Many healthcare businesses have increased R&D activities to develop innovative products such as materials, consumables, and software. Investment in R&D for the production of a novel product is a key strategy for suppliers to support their companies' long-term growth. For example, in 2017 USD 1,433 million was invested by Becton, Dickinson and Company, a prominent provider of blood culture testing products. However, market growth could be hampered by stringent government regulations for the production and manufacturing of diagnostic products, including products for blood culture tests. Until regulatory approval, diagnostic products, such as instruments, kits, reagents, media, and assays, undergo comprehensive clinical trials, leading to a major surge in manufacturers' costs and thus delay in the launch of the product. Therefore, this may act as a restraint and affect the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Blood Culture Test is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising awareness about early disease diagnosis, increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to high incidence of sepsis and government initiatives thus, it would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blood Culture Test market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Becton, Dickinson and Company
bioMérieux SA
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Cepheid, Inc.
Nanosphere, Inc.
Roche Diagnostics
Beckman Coulter
Bruker Corporation
IRIDICA
T2 Biosystems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Bacteremia
Fungemia
By Product:
Consumables
Instrument
by Method:
Automated
Manual
By Technology:
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
Microarray
Proteomic
by End User:
Hospital Laboratories
Reference Laboratories
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Blood Culture Test Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Blood Culture Test Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Blood Culture Test Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Blood Culture Test Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Blood Culture Test Market, by Method, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Blood Culture Test Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.6. Blood Culture Test Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Blood Culture Test Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Blood Culture Test Market Dynamics
3.1. Blood Culture Test Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Blood Culture Test Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Blood Culture Test Market, by Application.
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Blood Culture Test Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Blood Culture Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Blood Culture Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Bacteremia
5.4.2. Fungemia
Chapter 6. Global Blood Culture Test Market, by Product
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Blood Culture Test Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Blood Culture Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Blood Culture Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Consumables
6.4.2. Instrument
