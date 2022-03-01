Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Expected to Rise at A Higher CAGR Value, Driving Factors, Sales and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:15:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market was valued at 1.3 Billion US Dollar in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 5.6%. Clinical Trial imaging services are used in clinical and non-clinical trial since years. This is a set of services offered to companies such as pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology by contract research organization. In which many services are offered in open market such as project and data management services, image analysis, quality control and other. For instance, services such as project management has team of experts which manage workflow of a clinical trial. Additionally, these services are offered for different types of therapeutic expertise such as neurology, oncology, endocrinology, and others. Rise in adoption of imaging in clinical trials and advancements in the field of medical imaging technology are key drives of the global Clinical Trial Imaging Market. For instance, In 2020, as per Radiology Society of North America, in new development of Digital breast tomosynthesis it is found that Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Improves Invasive Cancer Detection. Analysis showed that screening with DBT improves sensitivity specificity for breast cancer and identified more invasive cancers.Despite that, challenges related to integration of imaging in clinical trials is restrain the market growth of Clinical Trial Imaging Services during forecasting years 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America leading the Global market of Clinical Trial Imaging Services owing to surge in use of imaging as an endpoint in clinical trials. However, APAC region holds largest market share of Clinical trial Imaging Services due to rising awareness related Imaging Clinical trial which grow the market during forecasting period 2020-2027.

Key Players in Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

Biotelemetry Inc.

Biomedical Systems Corporation

Bio Clinica Inc.

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC

Icon PLC

Intrinsic Imaging LLC

Ixico PLC

Parexel International Corporation

Radiant Sage LLC

Worldcare Clinical LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software and Services:

Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services

Reading & Analytical Services

Operational Imaging Services

Project & Data Management Services

Others

By Modality:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography

X-Ray

Echocardiography

Other Modalities

By End Users:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by Product and Services, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by Modality, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by End Users, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Dynamics

3.1. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.1. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by Product and Services

4.2. Market Snapshot

4.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

4.4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Estimates & Forecasts bySoftware and Services 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

4.5. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1 clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services

5.4.2 Reading & Analytical Services

5.4.3 Operational Imaging Services

5.4.4 Project & Data Management Services

5.4.5 Others

Chapter 5. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by Modality

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Modality, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.4.2. Computed Tomography

5.4.3. Ultrasound

5.4.4. Positron Emission Tomography

5.4.5. X-Ray

5.4.6. Echocardiography

5.4.7. Other Modalities

Chapter 6. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by End Users

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by End users, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.4.2. Medical Device Manufacturers

6.4.3. Academic and Government Research Institutes

6.4.4. Other End-Users

