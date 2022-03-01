Nanomedicine Market Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Share & Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:16:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Nanomedicine Market Size, Demand-sales, Suppliers By Key Applications Detailed Analysis and Growth Aspects on Manufacturing Landscapes and Regional Analysis



"Global Nanomedicine Market is valued at approximately USD 160 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.6% over the forecast period. Nanomedicine is one of the most significant applications of nanotechnology used in the treatment, diagnosis, control, and monitoring of biological systems. Nanomedicine utilizes nanoscale manipulation of materials to enhance medicine delivery. Thus, nanomedicine has enabled the treatment alongside various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and so on. Nanomedicine is the most promising mode of treatment of cancer. This expanding field of medical research can be utilized to discover improved personalized treatment for cancer in the present scenario. With the benefit of the properties of issue at nanoscale, nanomedicine pledges to create innovative drugs with larger efficacy and reduced side-effects than regular therapies. Thus, the surge in prevalence of cancer may act as a major driving factor for the growth of the market all over the world. According to the National Cancer Institute (NIH), the prevalence of cancer has a major impact on society in the world and across the United States. As of January 2019, around 16.9 million cancer survivors were reported in the United States and is projected to increase to almost 22.2 million by the year 2030. Also, in 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were found and will be diagnosed in the United States. Furthermore, the rise in government approvals for the products developed by the manufacturers, along with the increased emergence of newer technologies for drug delivery are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2017, the Celgene International Sàrl granted approval for its REVLIMID (lenalidomide) from the European Commission, as monotherapy for patient's treatment with multiple myeloma. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of nanomedicine, coupled with strict government norms for product approval are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Nanomedicine market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in government funding for the nanoscale technology and nanomedicine, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, along with the increasing number of venture capital investors in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nanomedicine market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

CombiMatrix Corp.

General Electric

Johnson & Johnson

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co., Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Modality:

Diagnostics

Treatments

By Application:

Drug Delivery

Vaccines

Diagnostic Imaging

Regenerative Medicine

Implants

Others

By Indication:

Oncological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Orthopedic Disorders

Neurological Diseases

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Nanomedicine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Nanomedicine Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Nanomedicine Market, by Modality, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Nanomedicine Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Nanomedicine Market, by Indication, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nanomedicine Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Nanomedicine Market Dynamics

3.1. Nanomedicine Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Nanomedicine Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Nanomedicine Market, by Modality

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Nanomedicine Market by Modality, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Nanomedicine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Modality 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Nanomedicine Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Diagnostics

5.4.2. Treatments

Chapter 6. Global Nanomedicine Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Nanomedicine Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Nanomedicine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Nanomedicine Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Drug Delivery

6.4.2. Vaccines

6.4.3. Diagnostic Imaging

6.4.4. Regenerative Medicine

6.4.5. Implants

6.4.6. Others

