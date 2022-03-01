Press Releases Are Helping Businesses Earn Media Mentions, Newswire Explains

NEW YORK - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Have you ever had a dream where you're seemingly running as fast as you can but you don't go anywhere?

It's frustrating, and no matter how hard you try, you stay in the same place.

That's what it feels like for small and midsize businesses who struggle to earn valuable media mentions.

Realizing this is a common problem, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, created a solution - the Media Advantage Plan (MAP).

This innovative program combines the expertise of the Newswire team with its robust SaaS platform and its enriched press release distribution network to help companies of all industries turn their owned media into earned media.

"Though every company and its business goals are unique, a constant is the positive impact strategic and consistent press release distribution can have on a brand," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "That's why we've harnessed the power of press releases to help our clients gain a competitive edge and secure their piece of market share."

By distributing the right message to the right audience at the right time, MAP clients are able to build brand awareness, attract website visitors, improve search engine optimization (SEO) performance, generate leads, and increase sales.

Not to mention, clients have earned media mentions in top-tier publications such as CNET, Entrepreneur, Forbes, TIME, and more. These opportunities helped Newswire's clients garner the attention needed to stand out from their competition and capture their target audience's attention.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping small and midsize businesses earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

