Casa Minerals Inc Retains Venture Liquidity Partners as Market Maker and Clarifies Warrants Extension

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Casa Minerals Inc. CASA CASXF 0CM (the "Company" or "Casa") has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 3 months. The agreement may be renewed for successive additional 1-months terms. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.

Warrant Extension Clarification

The Company wishes to clarify the number of warrants to be extended, announcement of February 15, 2022. A total of 21,014,200 share purchase warrants will be extended, all of which are exercisable at $0.30 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to two private placements which closed over two tranches in May and June of 2021 and one tranche respectively, which closed in July 2021. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all these Warrants by one (1) additional year and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:

Private Placement 1, Tranche 1: For 16,400,000 Warrants issued on May 20, 2021, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be May 20, 2023

Private Placement 1, Tranche 2: For 3,600,000 Warrants issued on June 24, 2021, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be June 24, 2023

Private Placement 2, Tranche 1: For 1,014,200 Warrants issued on July 08, 2021, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be July 08, 2023

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has currently 21,912,400 Warrants outstanding, exercisable at $0.30.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). This historic high-grade gold producing mine has not been explored or produced since 1992. Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC Canada).

