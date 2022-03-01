Bank of Botetourt Renews Contract With KlariVis

KlariVis - Bring Your Data to Life
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced that alpha client Bank of Botetourt has re-signed its contract with KlariVis for the next five years.
KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that drive profitability and productivity. As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis understands financial institutions' pain points and continues to see rapid growth as organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data.
Lyn Hayth, President and CEO of Bank of Botetourt, says, "We've been with KlariVis since its inception, so we were in the pioneer stages of the product. The data points and reports continue to improve with every release, and it's a value-added product." As for his experience thus far working with the company, Hayth notes, "The KlariVis team is made up of bankers, and they know their products. They aren't a software company that doesn't know banking, they are bankers who developed a software product - that's an important distinction."
Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis, states, "KlariVis is thrilled to continue our relationship with Bank of Botetourt, and this partnership is a testament to the growth that we have both achieved. Our analytics solution will continue to empower the Bank with the high-value, real-time insights they need to see their institution clearly and build strong customer relationships."
About Bank of Botetourt
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates 13 retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.
About KlariVis
Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.
