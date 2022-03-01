3D Cell Culture Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:11:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- 3D Cell Culture Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global 3D Cell Culture Market is valued approximately at USD 892 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.7% over the forecast period. A 3D cell culture is an in-vitro technique wherein the cells can grow in controlled simulated or artificially created environment, outside of a living organism. This environment has similar architecture and functioning of the native tissue. 3D cell culture technique helps biological cells to differentiate, proliferate, and migrate by interacting with their surroundings in all three dimensions. This technique has varied applications in the fields of stem cell therapies, regenerative medicine, drug screening, cancer research and cell biology. The extracellular matrix in this technique enables cell–cell communication by direct contact, by secreting cytokines and trophic factors. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases rise in demand in organ transplantation, tissue regeneration, and regenerative medicine are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. The rising number of organ donors due to the favourable government initiatives & growing number of deceased donors is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: in 1994, India government framed Transplantation of Human Organ Act to enable a proper system for removal, storage and transplantation of human organ and framed budget of approx. USD 19.95 million to promote organ donation from deceased person. Similarly, In October 1982, a federal agency, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) was established in United States. The agency monitors the transplantation system of organ in the economy and provides the safest and most equitable system for allocation, transplantation, and distribution of donated organs. Thus, such factors escalate the number of organ donors across the globe, creating a lucrative thrust to the market growth. Whereas, lack of infrastructure for 3d cell-based research and high cost of cell biology research is the major factor restraining the growth of global 3D Cell Culture market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global 3D Cell Culture market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing incidence of cancer and the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group

Reprocell

3D Biotek LLC

Emulate, Inc.

CN Bio Innovations Limited

Hamilton Company

Insphero AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Scaffold-based 3D Cell Cultures

Scaffold-free 3D Cell Cultures

Microfluidics-based 3D Cell Cultures

Magnetic & Bioprinted 3D Cell Cultures

By Application:

Cancer & Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 3D Cell Culture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

