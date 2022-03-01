Movie Money Confidential Feature Film Releases March 2022

Movie Money Confidential Poster
Distributor Kaczmarek Digital Media Group, Inc. (KDMG) is releasing an original new documentary feature film on March 1 that pulls back the curtain on a subject long considered taboo by Hollywood insiders - how to raise money for motion pictures. The film tells the true untold story of the budget, funding, and marketing of The Blair Witch Project and features an unrehearsed, uncut, unscripted, on-camera "pitch" by a producer for movie money to an unsuspecting potential investor - and his answer.
Inspired by former UCLA film financing instructor Louise Levison's best-selling book Filmmakers & Financing, the film also features actress Salma Hayek and screen legend Burt Reynolds in his last film. Filmmakers shot over 100 hours of footage and interviewed nearly 60 people on-camera, including producers, directors, writers, actors, authors, attorneys, financial consultants, investors, fundraisers and movie stars. "Our goal was to reveal long-held secrets about funding movies, then educate and inspire others to tell their stories and realize their dreams," says writer-director Rick Pamplin.
Early reviews have praised the film, including the Dove Foundation: "With great advice from start to finish, Movie Money Confidential gives important details on how to create a film with little to no budget. This documentary is full of great information, including tips for people to start making their own films. It includes one-on-one interviews and panels with questions asked by real actors and aspiring producers. Movie Money Confidential is a fantastic documentary with great visuals and audio."
Chart Magazine, a monthly publication focusing on the arts and charity, praised the film and proclaimed it "a bold eye-opener" with "empowering insights into the secret world of funding films."
A Think Visual Group Production, the film was funded by Los Angeles-based Nemours Marketing and produced by Scott duPont and Maggie Pamplin, with co-producer and editor Jon Zietz, and associate producer and director of photography Eddie G. Cabrera.
