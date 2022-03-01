What a Hot Real Estate Market Means for 1031 Exchanges

NEW YORK - March 1, 2022 - (

iQuanti: Houses are getting multiple full-priced offers within days of being listed, supply is at an all-time low, and demand for property continues to surge. These are only a few signs of a hot real estate market. In a seller-driven market, investors can have a hard time finding new properties. And when an investor is trying to execute a like-kind exchange, there's an added layer of pressure to quickly identify suitable replacement properties.

Let's dive deeper into how 1031 exchanges work, whether they're impacted by a thriving real estate market, and how investors can ensure a smooth like-kind exchange.

How Does a 1031 Exchange Work?

Based on IRS code 1031, a like-kind exchange is a process of selling an existing property and using the proceeds to purchase a like-kind property. Doing so helps the property owner defer capital gains tax by transferring the proceeds directly to another property.

Are 1031 Exchanges Impacted by a Thriving Real Estate Market?

When properties fly off the market quickly, it's good news for sellers. That often means the initial sale of a property in a like-kind exchange isn't the issue; it's securing a new similar property that can be a challenge.

The investor performing the exchange needs to identify up to three replacement properties within 45 calendar days of closing on the sale. In a hot market where properties are scarce and going quickly, you could find yourself constantly updating the list up until the 45th day. But at that point, you're locked into purchasing one of those three properties, or you'll lose the protections afforded by the IRS code.

How to Ensure a Smooth Like-Kind Exchange in a Hot Market

Investors need to be prepared to move quickly to close a 1031 exchange in a hot market or risk ending up with a mediocre or undesirable property when all is said and done. The following steps can help:

Find the right qualified intermediary: It's against IRS rules for you to complete a 1031 exchange as an investor. So, finding a qualified intermediary is essential to guarding the exchange to keep its tax-deferred status. A great intermediary can help keep you on track to meet deadlines, file necessary paperwork, and follow all IRS rules to complete the exchange on your behalf.

It's against IRS rules for you to complete a 1031 exchange as an investor. So, finding a qualified intermediary is essential to guarding the exchange to keep its tax-deferred status. A great intermediary can help keep you on track to meet deadlines, file necessary paperwork, and follow all IRS rules to complete the exchange on your behalf. Choose a replacement and get under contract quickly: There's no need to submit a list of replacement properties if you close on a deal instead. If you're ready to jump on a replacement property quickly, you may be able to close the deal within 45 days. But as a safeguard, you may want to keep a few other properties top of mind in case the first deal falls through.

There's no need to submit a list of replacement properties if you close on a deal instead. If you're ready to jump on a replacement property quickly, you may be able to close the deal within 45 days. But as a safeguard, you may want to keep a few other properties top of mind in case the first deal falls through. Talk to a real estate agent about alternatives: A real estate agent may be best equipped to make recommendations about doing a 1031 exchange in a tight real estate market. They may also advise on other options, like a reverse 1031 exchange or improvement exchange.

The Bottom Line

The 1031 exchange is a smart way to defer capital gains on real estate investments. But a hot real estate market could mean investors are struggling to identify great properties to upgrade into. To combat the market, it may benefit investors to work alongside a great real estate agent who can assist in locating eligible exchange properties and help execute the transactions quickly.

