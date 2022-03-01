Gavin Maloof Joins Tezotopia to Build Metzopia: The Virtual Vegas

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica - March 1, 2022 - (

Las Vegas titan and entrepreneur Gavin Maloof has teamed up with the hit blockchain game Tezotopia to create the 'Entertainment Capital of the Metaverse' in a project known as metaverse Metzopia, launching on the Tezos Blockchain.

The Virtual Vegas

Billed as the Virtual Vegas, Metzopia will incorporate clubs, casinos, events, shows, and exclusive NFT drops into a metaverse playland where visitors can come for a visit, buy a penthouse for permanent residence or be the entertainment themselves.

Joab Garza, creator of Tezotopia calls it an escape from the routine, a getaway vacation only a click away. Maloof and his associates are currently onboarding major brands, casinos, artists, and performers to join forces in bringing a variety of unique entertainment options for the visitors of Metzopia.

Tezotopia Founder Joab Garza stated that:

"We want our version of the metaverse to be where all the action is, we want it to be less of a second life, and more of a place you visit for the enjoyment of the experience."

Bridge from Tezotopia

Players of Tezotopia will be allowed to bridge their profiles into Metzopia and will have early adopter access to the world as it unfolds. Metzopia will be an expansion to the ever-growing ecosystem of Tezotopia, incorporating all the in-game assets available and collectible NFTs into this fun new virtual world.

Mezotopia is still currently considering new brand partners and any interested parties can contact the project via email. (metzopia@gif.games) Additional details about the exciting new NFT project can be found here. Metzopia is slated to launch in Q3 2022.

About Gif.games

Gif.games is the creator of Tezotopia, an open-world NFT game, and marketplace for virtual assets based on Tezos. Players can buy, sell, and trade digital territories (known as Tezotops) & build numerous virtual assets using the in-game cryptocurrency, Unobtainium (UNO).

About Tezos

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit tezos.com.

