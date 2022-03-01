ShipHawk Welcomes Chris Rossini as VP of Sales

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - March 1, 2022 - (

ShipHawk, the leading provider of advanced fulfillment software with expert guidance to help businesses scale, announced today that it has named Chris Rossini as VP of Sales.

Rossini has over two decades of sales experience and, most recently, spent seven years at compliance software leader Avalara. At Avalara, he served as Sales Director and rapidly built a team of high-performing Sales Executives and Managers, implementing scalable sales methodology to support high-growth targets. Rossini holds a BS in Accounting and Finance from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

"Chris has great experience building high-performing sales teams and processes, and that experience and leadership will help us continue to grow and develop ShipHawk's sales teams," said Jeremy Bodenhamer, CEO of ShipHawk. "His understanding of how to drive customer value through scalable sales methodology is critical for our continued growth."

"I'm excited to tackle the challenges and opportunities at ShipHawk," added Rossini. "As I started to understand the culture, the company, along with the market opportunity, the more convinced I became that we would make an immediate impact in continuing to grow our revenue through our sales methodology and talented team. Let's go!"

As part of his new role, Rossini will also be building out ShipHawk's sales team and is actively looking for high-performing applicants. To find out more, please visit https://shiphawk.com/careers/.

About ShipHawk

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, ShipHawk is the leading provider of advanced fulfillment software with expert guidance to help you scale your business. ShipHawk works with high-volume retail, wholesale, and eCommerce companies using an ERP. ShipHawk gives businesses control to customize business rules, eliminate manual decisions in the warehouse, reduce order fulfillment waste and substantially reduce shipping costs without adding headcount. To learn more about ShipHawk, please visit https://shiphawk.com.

