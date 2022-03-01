The Emerald Corp. Closes $2M Funding Round, Launches Emerald Nutraceutical

COMMACK, N.Y. - March 1, 2022 - (

The Emerald Corp. was launched in 2018 by founding members Michael Garcia and Stevens Adonis. The company has since generated over $15 million in sales and has expanded its distribution to 3,000 stores across the U.S. and abroad. Emerald recently closed a $2 million funding round in exchange for common stock of the company. The deal will also bring on a $2 million line of credit that Emerald plans to use to secure a steady supply of raw material during this time of global supply chain disruption. Emerald will use the proceeds to scale its manufacturing capabilities and expand its marketing efforts. Emerald will make major upgrades to its Commack facility, including the installation of multiple fully automated production lines for liquid products as well as packaging equipment for edibles like gummies, chocolates and baked goods.

In conjunction with this capital raise, Emerald Corp. simultaneously launched Emerald Nutraceutical. This arm will focus solely on the manufacturing and distribution of dietary supplements in liquid and edible form. In 2020, Emerald Corp. released a variety of private-label supplements containing popular ingredients like functional mushrooms along with a plethora of herbal extracts. Because of the regulatory boundaries that linger in the CBD space, Emerald has opted to separate the two entities. This will allow Emerald Corp. to continue to focus on alt-cannabinoid products while "Emerald Nutra" expands new revenue streams in the exploding functional supplement space. Emerald Nutra will offer a diverse private-label selection with products including:

Functional Snacks (Chocolate, Baked Goods, Gummies)

Functional Mushroom Extracts (Lion's Mane, Reishi, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail & More)

Herbal Extracts (Ashwagandha, Turmeric, Ginger Root, Elderberry, Valerian & More)

Vitamins

Function-Specific Formulas (Digestion, Sleep, Energy, Brain Health, Heart Health)

Skin Care/Cosmeceuticals

Emerald manufactures and distributes a variety of brands including Naturefine+, SMACK'D, Drops of Nature, Fuji Nutrition, PlusShrooms, Hemp Emu, Nature's RX and more. With sights set on national convenience store distribution, Emerald Nutra is entering the space with two new product lines that it will launch into the C-Store channel in April 2022.

Stronger Snacks — a line of high-protein chocolate snacks packed with 13g of protein and no sugar alcohols.

Function Forward — a selection of function-specific liquid shots that support immune health, libido and brain function.

About The Emerald Corp.

The Emerald Corp. is a full-service manufacturer and distributor of alternative health products based in Long Island, New York. As an all-inclusive source for branded and private-label products across many verticals in the natural products market, the Emerald team has over a decade of experience in navigating newly regulated and emerging markets. Emerald's core competence is the formulation and manufacture of supplements in both ingestible and topical formats. Emerald entered the natural supplement market in 2018 with a range of products containing CBD (cannabidiol). With some uncertainty surrounding the regulatory climate of cannabis, Emerald has continued to branch out to other sectors of the natural products market. With a team of R&Ds led by head chemist Dr. Talha Parveez, Ph.D., Emerald has developed over 200 formulations combining trending, function-specific formulas. These botanical supplements have contributed to a significant increase in 2021 sales and have created new and exciting opportunities. Follow Emerald @emeraldnutra on Instagram.



