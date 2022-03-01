BEST Adds IPC-A-620 Space Training for Cable and Wire Harness Assembly

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - March 1, 2022 - (

BEST is pleased to announce that it can now credential both trainers and operators in the practical elements of building wire harnesses and cables for space applications. BEST is now licensed to train technicians and trainers in the IPC-A-620 space addendum for wire harness and cable assembly. The most recent version of this specification was released in September of 2020. This document ensures the performance of cable and wire harness assemblies that must survive the vibration and thermal cyclic environments, getting to and operating in space.

The IPC/WHMA-A-620 Space Addendum Training Program provides individuals with practical knowledge as well as the application of the specification on building wire and cable harnesses for space applications. Students, once they pass the requirements for accreditation, will receive a valuable, portable credential that recognizes their understanding of the Requirements and Acceptance for Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies as outlined in the IPC/WHMA-A-620 Space addendum. This class has practical aspects to it consistent with building and outfitting cable and wire harness assemblies built for space applications. BEST supports this course with actual cable-building exercises and concludes with a qualifying examination. The majority of the class time is spent hands-on.

"With this new class, aerospace and aerospace vendors can have their wire and cable harness technicians certified to perform space harness wire and cable assembly. This is an important credential for companies in the aerospace industry," explained Dan Patten, general manager of BEST Inc. "This goes along with the existing IPC-A-620 and wire harness and cable building class that we have been instructing for some time," he went on to explain.

BEST can provide this certification training on-site at a customer location, at one of its licensed training centers, or as part of its mobile classroom.

About Business Electronics Soldering Technologies (BEST)

BEST is a supplier of PCB rework and repair services and soldering tools in the communications, computer, industrial, automotive, avionic and military sectors. Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, BEST is a master IPC-certified solder and wire harness training center certifying students and instructors in IPC-A-620, J-STD-001, IPC-A-610 and IPC 7711/21. Training takes place in Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit, Cleveland and near Raleigh, N.C.

