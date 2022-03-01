Gimbal | true[X] Relaunches as Infillion, Strengthening Its Ad Solutions Platform for Business Growth

LOS ANGELES - March 1, 2022 - (

Gimbal | true[X], a leader in location technology and advanced media technologies, unveiled its new corporate identity in response to accelerated growth and a renewal of its corporate vision as Infillion.

The name change signals the unification of the company's product offerings and data capabilities following Gimbal's acquisition of adtech CTV pioneer true[X] from Disney in 2020. The company will now be known as Infillion — an acknowledgment of the infinite possibilities available to the agencies and brands the company serves as a result of the explosive growth in e-commerce and digital media.



In 2021, the company focused on delivering enhanced technology and services to its customers, which includes more than 1,000 brands, and extended its strong relationships with all the major advertising holding companies and agencies. As a result, Infillion experienced 32% YOY growth in 2021.



The acceleration of digital transformation in all sectors has made it possible for infinite touchpoints between brands and customers, as U.S. retail e-commerce grew to more than $1 trillion for the first time, and digital media grew 38% to $211 billion. Infillion simplifies a brand's ability to deliver value and convenience throughout the customer experience via Infillion's location-based technology product, Gimbal, which provides data-driven digital experiences that connect people to places, and in its media portfolio centered around advanced data solutions, especially CTV, via TrueX and its programmatic suite, now called Next.



"We have been investing in tremendous talent as part of our transformation that deeply understands the future of marketing and technology, and positions Infillion for our ambitious growth goals. We were fortunate to add Christa Carone as President of the Infillion media business, Laurel Rossi as CMO, Lauri Baker as head of partnerships, and Charles Adelman as head of Innovation to an already strong leadership team," said Scott Dillon, CEO. "Infillion, and our evolved positioning, is the perfect expression for the connected commerce platform we've built for the open internet that seamlessly links advertising, marketing, and CX — now available to brands and agencies."



Most recently, the company launched its TrueTargetingTM feature, which makes it possible to connect first-party location data, and behavioral and viewership data in every major business sector and across all screens. TrueTargeting increases brand relevance and customer engagement, improving the value exchange between consumers and brands. "We were excited to see true[X] join forces with Gimbal, enhancing their offering to address the growing reality that consumer attention is under assault," said Doug Rozen, CEO, dentsu Media, Americas. "Combining high-quality advertising across desktop, mobile, and connected TV with incredibly precise location data has become more critical than ever."

The advertising industry has benefited greatly from advances in technology over the past several years, but none more dramatically than those that occurred during the pandemic — an environment that demands a much deeper connection between advertising, customer experiences, and commerce. Infillion aims to make that experience as seamless and intuitive as possible for consumers.

"In a world where technology is expanding faster than marketers can keep up, Infillion aims to make life easier for our clients by connecting their customers more directly, and by demonstrating that a brand cares about consumers' time, attention, and privacy. If we can't do that, then technology hasn't advanced as much as we think it has, despite all the innovation," said Laurel Rossi, CMO, Infillion.



About Infillion

Infillion is on a mission to fulfill the promise of connected consumer experiences at scale via media and technology. Infillion leverages the company's groundbreaking TrueX engagement platform — the first value exchange tool for CTV that uses consumer choice to deliver real human attention, the Gimbal platform — which delivers authentic shopping behaviors via location data, and the company's proprietary identity graph, XGraph, which maps actionable and predictive connected experiences.

Infillion provides full-service media solutions to agencies and brands, engages in proprietary relationships with partners and publishers, and facilitates outstanding consumer experiences that are superior to conventional interruptive advertising models. Infillion deeply values consumers' time, attention, and privacy, and puts a premium on employee satisfaction, talent development, and exemplary leadership. To learn more, visit infillion.com.

