Choctaw Casinos & Resorts Launches Mobile Slots Game, Choctaw Slots

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is excited to announce a new way for guests to play their favorite casino games, Choctaw Slots. The launch of Choctaw Slots brings a unique, free-to-play gaming experience available on all mobile application platforms, including Facebook and online at ChoctawSlots.com.

"Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is seizing the opportunity to enhance the overall gaming experience beyond Southeastern Oklahoma, as users can play Choctaw Slots on any device and from anywhere around the world," states Wendy Carter, Executive Director of Gaming Marketing at Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant. "We're excited to expand into the global social casino market, while also continuing to create superior free-to-play gaming experiences for our current casino and resort customers."

With more than 100 popular casino games, Choctaw Slots offers users the chance to play blackjack, bingo, video poker and more: all for free. Users can play their favorite slots from the casino floor from providers like Konami, AGS, Everi, Aruze and Incredible Technologies.

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts chose the leading free-to-play social casino provider Ruby Seven to develop Choctaw Slots. Ruby Seven has over seven years of casino app development experience and creates the ultimate experience for avid casino game players, making them the ideal partner.

Choctaw Slots is a free-to-play social game only intended for entertainment purposes. While players can make in-app purchases to enhance the overall gaming experience, there is no chance of winning actual money. To experience Choctaw Slots, visit ChoctawSlots.com or download it today on your mobile device.

About Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

Owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 200,000 tribal members and 10,000 employees. Choctaw Casinos feature a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma. Locations include Durant, Grant, Pocola, Idabel, Broken Bow, McAlester, Stigler and Stringtown. The Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant underwent a $500 million expansion in August 2021 that added 1,000 more rooms and created 1,000 new jobs. The new 21 story Sky Tower includes an expanded gaming floor and fresh amenities such as new pools, parking garage, retail space, entertainment options and dining venues. For more information, visit www.ChoctawCasinos.com.

ABOUT RUBY SEVEN STUDIOS

Ruby Seven Studios is a top-ranking social casino gaming company based in Reno, Nevada and Kochi, India. Our mission is to bridge the gap between land-based casinos, online casinos and social casino gaming apps through strategic partnerships with land-based casinos, which currently include Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Pechanga Resort & Casino, Delaware North Gaming, Fantasy Springs, Lake of the Torches Casino, and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts. With more than 130 employees worldwide, Ruby Seven Studios has created more than 20 titles for the Apple, GooglePlay, Amazon Kindle, Facebook, and web platforms. To learn more about Ruby Seven Studios, please visit rubyseven.com.

