Wolverine Appoints Craig Young to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Wolverine Technologies Corp. WOLV ("Wolverine") announced today the appointment of Mr. Craig Young as a director of Wolverine.

Craig holds a B.A. Sc. in Mining Engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia and has worked in the Canadian mining industry for 27 years. Craig has held senior roles at large mining operations across the country, holding positions in Mine Engineering, Mine Operations, and Capital Projects. Craig has worked with several major mining companies including Teck Resources, Detour Gold Corporation, and most recently Centerra Gold. His mining background and industry connections, make Craig a welcome addition to Wolverine as it looks to acquire and develop base metal assets throughout the country.

