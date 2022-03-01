Human Capital Management Market: Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 08:43:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report predicts the global human capital management market to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period from 2022-2031.



The report on the global human capital management market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022-2031. The report predicts the global human capital management market to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period from 2022-2031. The study on human capital management market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2031.



The report on human capital management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global human capital management market over the period of 2022-2031. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global human capital management market over the period of 2022-2031 Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Expanding need for managing the widespread workforce across the globe

• Technological development in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, internet of things (IOT) and big data analytics has led the adoption of the human capital management in major verticals such as financial services, banking, and insurance (BFSI)

2) Restraints

• Security concerns over cloud-based deployment

3) Opportunities

• Adoption of cloud-based solution among the small and medium-size enterprises provides growth opportunities



Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global human capital management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, and enterprise size end-use industries.



The Global Human Capital Management Market by Component

• Software

• Services



The Global Human Capital Management Market by Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premises



The Global Human Capital Management Market by Enterprise Size

• Small And Medium Enterprises (SME's)

• Large Enterprises



The Global Human Capital Management Market by Enterprise Size End-use Industries

• Banking

• IT and Telecom

• Insurance (BFSI)

• Financial Services

• Transportation and Logistics

• Other End-use Industries



Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• The Sage Group plc

• Paycom Software, Inc.

• Ultimate Software

• Paylocity Corporation

• Kronos Incorporated

• Oracle Corporation

• Automatic Data Processing, Inc.,

• Epicor Software Corporation

• SAP SE

• Infor



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the human capital management market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the human capital management market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2031.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global human capital management market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

