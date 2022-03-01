NOTICE For Investors In OTC: INSD: Lawsuit Against Instadose Pharma Corp Announced by Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. INSD.

Investors who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. INSD prior o December 2020 and currently continue to hold any of those OTC: INSD shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 30, 2021 a lawsuit was against Instadose Pharma Corp. over alleged Securities Laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada, that Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company, that the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. INSD should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115217