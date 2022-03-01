Southeast Asia Gaming Market Industry Size, Trends and Analysis – Growth Revenue and Cost Analysis With Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 08:25:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- Southeast Asia Gaming Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



Southeast Asia Gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of players in various sports, growing investment in internet infrastructure are the primary factors that will offer immense growth opportunities to the market.



- The emergence of 5G technology in 2020 is expected to increase wireless network investment in infrastructure. According to the report, global 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach USD 4.2 billion, an 89% increase from 2019 revenue of USD 2.2 billion. Additionally, investments in 5G near radio network infrastructure will account for 6% of the total wireless infrastructure revenue of communications service providers (CSPs) in 2019, and that it will reach 12% in 2020 which represents operator's motivation to capitalize on the opportunity to provide fast and cost-effective service. It is predicted that 5G will enhance the performance by 100 times faster than 4G networks that will provide better user experience and drive the Southeast Asia Gaming market.

- A trend that has also been fuelling the games market in the region is the rise of eSports. eSports is essentially a competition using video games. With the rising viewership on online platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, advertising is expected to generate more revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, Overwatch League Grand Finals, which took place on September 29, 2019, saw a 16% increase of viewership from last year's, which resulted in a global AMA (Average Minute Audience) at 1.12 million. Growing viewership and an increasing trend towards sports have opened up new opportunities for gaming in countries other than China, such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc.

- While a great form of escapism from the ongoing crisis, video games also allow players to remain connected to friends and family through online multiplayer and group chats. Unlike other industries, southeast Asia gaming is witnessing a spike in demand. The gaming industry is progressing based on influencer partnerships, In-app advertising, innovations, and gaming partnerships. In the long run, the industry will flourish even more.



Key Market Trends



Mobile Segment to Hold Significant Market Share



- By 2021, the number of mobile online gamers in Southeast Asia will rise to 250 million. Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines are the six most significant countries for mobile gaming in Southeast Asia.

- The availability of a free-to-play option is one of the significant growth drivers for the growth of Mobile Gaming as compared to personal computers. The advent of cloud-based mobile gaming will drive this growth even further.

- Though E-Sports is a relatively new concept in Southeast Asia as compared to traditional games, it is growing at an exponential rate owing to the growth of the gaming market in the region. For instance, battle royale Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game of 2019, beating out heavyweight PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile. The game also passed the US$1 billion mark in lifetime revenue last year.

- Additionally, over 55% of mobile gamers are around 55 years of age, and only 8% are teenagers. This is mainly because of the popularity of hyper-casual and casual games, which don't require many skills and can be played by any users. Hyper Casual games mostly monetize through advertising. However, the mobile gaming market is seasonal, which means the popularity of the games fades away with the passing days; therefore, the demand for new games is difficult to forecast, which is retraining the market growth.



Increasing Internet Penetration to Boost the Market Growth



- The latest data from Ericsson suggest that the world's mobile internet users will consume more than half a trillion gigabytes of mobile data during 2020, with roughly two-thirds of that total being used to stream and download video content.

- According to We are Social, Eastern, and Southeastern Asia account for roughly one-third of the world's total internet user population at the start of 2020 (1.5 vs. 4.5 billion). With more than 50 million new users coming online for the first time in the region over the past 12 months, these audiences will play an increasingly influential role in shaping the next phase of the internet's growth. Increasing internet penetration in the region will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

- According to Bank of America, in the Asia Pacific region, the number of players playing Pokemon GO is set to expand from 84 million to 311 million from 2016 to 2020. Therefore the increasing number of users is expected to have a positive outlook on the gaming market.

- One in three global internet users now uses voice interfaces on their mobile phones each month. Still, these figures are even higher in Asia: 40 percent of Indian internet users say they used a voice interface on their phone in the past month, compared to 42 percent in China, and an impressive 48 percent in Indonesia. With these countries home to some of the world's largest internet populations, expect voice control to find its way into an increasing number of mobile apps over the coming months, mainly because people around the world are increasingly using voice search. This trend might create opportunities for the gaming industry shortly.



Competitive Landscape



The southeast Asia gaming industry is highly competitive, owing to the presence of many small and large players in the market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players in the market, adopting strategies like product innovation, service innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition and increase their reach.



- In May 2020, Sony announced new PlayStation Studios branding for its first-party PS5 games. Sony will be using the new PlayStation Studios brand for its first-party exclusives going forward as a way to let customers know that a game comes from one of Sony's in-house development teams.

- In April 2020, PUBG announced the official launch of PUBG for Stadia. The company brought the game to the Stadia platform. Gamers can play PUBG on Stadia for free. Stadia is currently offering two free months of Stadia Pro, which gets the players instant access to PUBG.



