Humidity Sensors Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future Forecast 2022-2031

The Humidity Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Humidity Sensors are a growing part of the connected world and increasingly core to applications throughout lives. The increasing adoption of these sensors for moisture-sensitive uses in industries, such as healthcare, food and beverages, and textile, is expected to drive market growth. Regulations put down by governments of developed markets have mandated the usage of these sensors in industries, such as food processing, printing, and textile. For example, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandates the usage of these sensors in the food & beverage industry as higher levels of moisture can cause contamination and affect the food quality. As such, they are equally focusing on developing new and innovative humidity sensor solutions, such as infrared-based relative humidity sensor solutions.



- Another factor projected to support the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of wireless applications in different applications, such as greenhouse farming for climate monitoring. Miniaturization of electronic devices is also one of the significant trends in the global humidity sensor market.

- Humidity sensors based on optical fibers present several advantages over electronic sensors. Optical fiber humidity sensors (OFHSs) offer several advantages over electronic humidity sensors, such as small design, durability, the possibility of working on flammable environments and higher temperatures and pressure ranges, and, most importantly, the possibility of working on flammable environments, their electromagnetic immunity.

- TE Connectivity (TE) manufactures a range of calibrated and amplified sensor products that measure relative humidity (RH). Based on its robust capacitive technology, these humidity sensors provide accurate measurement of dew point and absolute humidity and has been designed for 2% accuracy in ranges from 10-95% relative humidity (RH), these sensors can be used for HVAC and air quality applications in which compensation for the moisture is required.

- A fast-response humidity sensor based on laser printing for respiration monitoring is trending. Respiration monitoring equipment has full applications in daily health monitoring and new medical diagnosis. Despite notable progress in humidity sensors for respiration monitoring, the fabrication of the humidity sensors with the low-cost, simple manufacturing methods and easy integration remains a challenge.

- Humidity sensor businesses are endeavoring to improve sensing control and accuracy. The increasing emphasis on constant and real-time monitoring is also helping them to focus on miniaturization, power management, networking/communication, and reliability. As such, application-specific product development is anticipated to emerge as the newest norm in the industry over the forecast period.

- The effects of COVID-19 are having a significant impact on the sensor technology sector, affecting raw materials supply, disrupting the electronics value chain, and causing an inflationary risk on products. More positively, the disruption has caused an acceleration of remote working and a rapid focus on evaluating and de-risking the end-to-end value chain.

- Despite that, the business conditions currently amidst the COVID-19 outbreak have led to a reduced adoption among the automotive sector due to notable factories getting locked in response to preventing the spread.

- As of March 2020, primary manufacturers in North America and Europe have extended their plant closings. For instance, Honda, Toyota, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, have decided to stop production. This is suggestive of reduced demand for sensors in automotive applications as well as a decreased innovation for the same.



Key Market Trends



Growth in the Automotive Sector is Expected to Drive the Market



- Based on end-use, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing adoption of the humidity sensor to ensure that air inside the car is optimally regulated. These sensors can particularly help in preventing windscreen fogging inside the car cabin. These sensors are also be used to monitor the dew point and air intake of cars.

- In the automotive industry, capacitive humidity sensors are used in their millions in modern control circuits, designed to adapt fuel mixtures, control air conditioning systems, or detect fogged-up windscreens.

- Automotive businesses all over the world are concentrating on vehicle electrification, where humid sensors have extensive use. According to EV-volumes.com, global plug-in vehicle deliveries of 2019 reached 2264 400 units, 9 % higher than for 2018, which is a clear departure from the growth rates of the previous six years, which were between 46 and 69 %.

- For instance, the HCT01 humidity sensor of E+E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H combines high-quality, long-term tested thin-film sensor technology with the easiest workability and cost-efficient integration of the humidity sensor into the application.

- Trending is the humidity sensor for the automotive market which is based on the requirements of the AEC-Q100 standard quality, defining industry standards for reliability, stability, and robustness of electronic components in the automotive industry.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



- The North America regional market commanded the global humidity sensor market as the region is the home to numerous leading humidity sensor manufacturers. Furthermore, the adoption of air quality monitoring systems with integrated humidity sensor solutions is growing in the area. The requirement for sensor solutions that can be integrated into handheld devices is also pushing the demand for innovative humidity sensor solutions in the North American regional market.

- Regulatory agencies and governments in several countries, specifically in the United States, are aggressively implementing emission and safety control standards that need the installation of humidity sensor solutions in cars. The demand for humidity sensor solutions is anticipated to rise in the region as a result. The development of smart cities, smart homes, and growth in IoT infrastructure are also expected to drive the demand for humidity sensor solutions for environmental monitoring applications.

- For instance, city governments in the region are to invest approximately USD 41 trillion over the next 20 years to upgrade their infrastructure to benefit from the IoT. With these massive investments, the IoT will transform the quality of life for citizens in cities. Intel and The City of San Jose, CA, are collaborating on a public-private partnership project which implements Intel's IoT Smart City Demonstration Platform to further the City's Green Vision initiative.



Competitive Landscape



The Humidity Sensors Market is moderately competitive and has gained a competitive edge in the past decade. The major players in the market are investing aggressively in research and development and have adopted new product launches as their key strategy to defend and increase their market share. They are focusing on developing innovative humidity sensor solutions, such as infrared-based relative humidity sensor solutions. They are also emphasizing on boosting their production capacity as part of the efforts to strengthen their foothold in the market. However, with increased innovations and sustainable products, to maintain their position in the global market, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts by tapping new markets. They are equally embarking upon mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share.



- May 2020 - The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) announced that it has developed humidity sensor technology that can detect moisture such as skin sweat or tidal volume with high sensitivity using molybdenum sulfide (MoS2), an inorganic compound composed of molybdenum and sulfur. The sensitivity of the humidity sensor is more than 66,000 percent, the world's highest. It is more than 660 times higher than that of the sensors currently available. The detection time is 0.5 second, which is up to 12 times faster than conventional commercial sensors that take five to six seconds.

- October 2019 - Laird Connectivity, has announced the new Sentrius BT510 Bluetooth v5 Long Range sensor, which delivers robust, reliable sensor data in the harshest environments. This new solution provides Bluetooth v5 connectivity in a small, low-cost footprint making it an ideal solution for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.



