China Solid State Drive Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2031

The China Solid State Drive Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the market growth is falling prices of the SSDs and overall erosion of cost of saving data.



- Also, there is a high activity from the semiconductor fabrication facilities in the country. Several multinational memory manufacturers are investing huge sums, especially augmented by several government initiatives, such as Made in China 2025. By 2030 the country aims to reach USD 305 billion in semiconductor output and be able to meet approximately 80% of the domestic demand for semiconductors. These factors are expected to foster growth in the regional market.

- The demand for SSD has been rapidly increasing, along with the growing number of cloud platforms, from the traditional corporate private and new public clouds to personal clouds in homes. The commonly used SSD interfaces include Serial ATA (SATA), PCI Express (PCIe), and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS). Enhanced features, such as high speed and quick data access, boost the adoption of PCIe SSDs for cloud computing.

- For instance, according to China Telecom, cloud computing was only worth 3% of the Chinese enterprise IT marketed back in 2013, and it is expected to grow by 20% in 2020. Strong government backing and substantial private sector investment are behind the growth of the country's cloud computing industry.

- However, during the global coronavirus outbreak, the production of China-based SSDs was not severely affected, primarily due to the establishment of automated plants, which is relatively decreasing the demands for the workforce. Also, foundry output delivery to the customers in China was possible despite the lockdown as the semiconductor fabrication plants hold national individual licenses. These allow them to ship their products throughout domestic China, even with cities under quarantine.



Key Market Trends



Increased Adoption in Data Centers Expected to Boost the Market Growth



- The increasing demand for memory devices, buoyed by the requirement of data centers for memory, is expected to drive the demand for SSDs. According to Cloudscene, China had approximately 50 internet users per 100 in 2019, and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 85 colocation data centers, 62 cloud service providers, and 1 network fabric.

- The growth in the Chinese data center market is expected to be bolstered by supportive government initiatives and international investments. The government push for AI in security and intelligence use is further strengthening the demand for SSDs in the country.

- For instance, Apple has started the construction of its first Chinese data center to expand its services in China. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2020 and is in response to new Chinese data laws that demand the citizens' data to be hosted on Chinese soil. Thus these factors are expected to bolster the demand for SSDs in the country.



Enterprise SSDs Expected to Grow Significantly



- The enterprise SSD are being widely used in high-performance computing and data-center servers. A large number of enterprise applications need constant uptime, high-performance storage devices, high reliability, and power efficiency. SSDs fulfill all these requirements in an enterprise.

- SSDs in enterprises store data persistently or cache data in non-volatile semiconductor memory temporarily, and is intended for use in servers, storage systems, and direct-attached storage (DAS) devices.

- Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) use MLC SSD, which contains not only a longer life span than TLC SSD but also a relatively friendlier price than SLC SSD. Owing to its higher capacity and lower cost, users of TLC SSD are general customers in the market.

- In February 2020, KIOXIA America, Inc., which was formerly known as Toshiba Memory America, Inc.introduced its lineup of CM6 and CD6 Series PCIe 4.0 NVM Express (NVMe) enterprise and data center solid-state drives (SSDs).



Competitive Landscape



The China Solid State Drive Market is moderately consolidated owing to the presence of few major vendors based in the country. As the entry barriers in the market are high, the entry of new players is difficult. The existing market players are viewing product developments and innovations as a lucrative path towards expansion of market share.



- April 2020 - Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd (YMTC), announced that its 128-layer 1.33Tb QLC 3D NAND flash memory chip, X2-6070, passed sample verification on the SSD platform through co-working with multiple controller partners. Accompanying this release, YMTC introduced a 128-layer 512Gb TLC (3 bit/cell) chip, X2-9060, to meet diversified application requirements.

- April 2020 - Chinese firm Hikvision launched its T100F portable SSD in the Chinese market.

This SDD comes with biometric security and an embedded fingerprint sensor into the metal casing of the SSD.



