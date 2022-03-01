New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - The Web3 Doge team is pleased to announce the launching of its project that is designed to pave the way for its users to use their real pets' 3D avatars on its platform. This is to open the way for them to enter the Metaverse space.
Mission
The Web3 Doge is an open space for users to train and care for their pets. The users can also engage in several missions and activities that may help them find the best companions for their pets.
Figure 1: Web3 Doge Releases Its Project, Set To Reshape The Metaverse Industry
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/115132_web3%20doge.jpg
Community members will receive rewards while contributing their quotas to shaping the future of the metaverse.
As an innovation, Web 3 Doge combines gaming with social and blockchain to allow users to generate revenue.
Web3 Doge offers users utility with the potential to scale up its marketing capitalization.
Some of these utilities are:
- NFT Marketplace
The Web3 Doge team has completed plans to create in-game NFT elements for accessories, food, pets clothing, and accommodation. The limited supply of NFTs minted will serve as an income-generating channel for creators.
- Play-to-Earn Game
The Web3 Doge users can participate in the project's play-to-earn games and build kennels, which can be rented, upgraded, or level up. They can also generate income through the in-game NFT marketplace and the deployment of the social NFT Marketplace.
- $WEB3 Utility
The Web3 Doge or $WEB3 can be used for events, games, and NFTs trading. The native token is the accepted transaction medium in the ecosystem.
- Pet Dao
When users hold and stake the pet NFTs, they can participate in the pet DAO and exercise their governance and voting rights.
The Play-to-Earn Game Concept
New players are given a free Kennel, which can be used for renting new kennels and shift their businesses to new kennels as they progress in the game.
Users will be rewarded with new currencies when they complete assigned tasks. In this off-chain economy, players can perform four actions which are:
1. Build
They can buy businesses in an action that is synonymous with NFTs minting.
2. Rent
On-chain players are offered the opportunity to mint their businesses and rent them out to off-chain players to enable them to generate higher yields.
3. Upgrade
Players can also expand their businesses as the game progresses for a chance to generate higher rewards.
4. Sell
As a player, you can sell your NFTs through a secondary marketplace such as the Binance NFT Marketplace. The in-game auction is a primary marketplace through which they can sell their NFTs.
The Web3 Doge project has recorded some noticeable milestones since it was launched - In less than 24 hours of its launch, the token achieved a total market cap of more than $5,000,000.
$WEB3 on PancakeSwap
The $WEB3 token is available for purchase on PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?inputCurrency=BNB&outputCurrency=0xf45de5a6d02c4a6e050b90add33ebf0a34d017e0
CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/web3-doge/
CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/web3-doge
BSCScan: https://bscscan.com/address/0xf45de5a6d02c4a6e050b90add33ebf0a34d017e0
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/web3_doge
Telegram: https://t.me/web3_doge_eng
Medium: https://medium.com/@web3_doge
Github: https://github.com/web3doge
Media Details:
Company Name: WEB3 Doge
Email: support@web3doge.io
Website: https://web3doge.io/
