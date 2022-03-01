France Cybersecurity Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 08:10:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- France Cybersecurity Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



The France Cybersecurity Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period. France introduced major reforms associated with cybersecurity policies after the enactment of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union.



- In recent years, cyber-attacks and cybercrimes have increased significantly in the country, posing a severe threat to the country's infrastructure. According to the Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report 2019, over 67% of firms in the country reported cyberattacks in 2019 till now.

- In September 2019, one of the leading aerospace companies in the country, Airbus, reported a series of cyberattacks targeting its suppliers in search of commercial secrets and security. Also, the company registered a security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to the company's data.

- It is also stated that the mean cost of the cyber attacks to the country's organizations has reached USD 100,000 but is comparatively at lowest against Germany, Spain, and the UK. However, the country's government is making constant efforts to curb the rise in the number of cyberattacks.

- For instance, in November 2019, the French government signed a three-year cybersecurity pact with eight of the country's leading companies, namely, Thales, Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Safran, MBDA, Naval Group, Ariane group, and Nexter.

- Also, as work from home and remote working of employees is on the rise globally, The French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) issued a warning to the users on the existence of many unofficial websites offering lockdown permission forms for the sole purpose of collecting users' data. The government and various institutions are taking several measures to prevent cyber attacks during the lockdown period.



Key Market Trends



Network Security is Expected to Gain Popularity



- According to Eurostat the highest share of people who experienced security-related problems were in Denmark (50%), followed by France (46%), Sweden (45%), Malta (42%), Netherlands (42%), Bulgaria (13%) and Greece (13%.). Network security and data loss prevention are expected to be the priority for industries, with a substantial amount of money being wasted in trying to recover data that is lost through these attacks.

- AN Engineering consultancy firm Altran Technologies based in France experienced a cyber attack, which resulted in the shutdown of its IT network and applications lead to operations in some of the European countries, including France.

- Moreover, the country has also started investing in its IT infrastructure, especially for cybersecurity, to gain a defense against such attacks. These spendings are expected to increase further in the forecast period, which may drive the demand for cybersecurity solutions.



Retail Sector Expected to Gain Maximum Traction



- The retail sector in France has seen significant growth owing to the expansion of supermarkets and hypermarkets into omnichannel and e-commerce business models. The retail industry's growth is expected to impact cybersecurity, as it is investing heavily in customer satisfaction and retention. The use of software and digitization, with necessitated internet connectivity, makes retail an ideal cybersecurity market segment.

- Concurrently, a significant rise in the retail IT infrastructure includes POS checkout terminals, self-checkout units, information/web kiosks, PCs, and back-office servers. Thus, their increasing dependency on IT, ranging from wholesalers and distributors to manufacturers and suppliers, demands higher security for consumer data.

- The growing penetration of technology facilitators in the region, coupled with increasing acceptance of virtual shopping, has bolstered the e-commerce ecosystem. However, they have increased the need for a robust network to secure the online website itself and secure the customers' financial data and sensitive information.

- The French government is collaborating with several organizations and other nations to strengthen their cybersecurity in the retail sector and industries. For instance, in November 2019, France and India formed a bilateral cybersecurity and technology partnership aimed at combating cybercrime, protecting citizens' online rights, and promoting digital commerce and innovation.



Competitive Landscape



The Competitive Landscape of the France Cybersecurity Market is gradually moving towards fragmentation owing to the entry of new players in the market coupled with the increasing instances of cybercrimes in the country. The market players are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to boost their market presence and are also making innovations to improvise their offerings.



- January 2020 - Thales and GE Steam Power collaborated to deliver a suite of cybersecurity solutions to power plant operators. The agreement was signed at the International Cybersecurity Forum (France), brings together Thales' cyber knowledge and GE's expertise in the power generation industry to help protect customers from cyber risks by providing threat intelligence, joint training, and a combined portfolio of cyber solutions.



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Massive Growth in Digital Infrastructure and Government Initiatives to Strengthen Cyber Defense

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity Products to Alleviate Potential Vulnerabilities inherent in Integrated Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Cybersecurity Professionals and Low-level of Adoption in Small and Medium Enterprises

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis​

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 France Cybersecurity Strategy & Policies

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the France Cybersecurity Market



