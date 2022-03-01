IT Staffing Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 08:08:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- IT Staffing Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, sales, current scenario, competitive landscape and forecast.



The IT Staffing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.66% over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing Outsourcing of HR activities and the emergence of technologies like AI and IoT, which is expected to create demand for IT professionals across end-user segments.



- According to global staffing giant TEKsystems, 69% of tech companies are expected to have AI initiatives by 2020. The company also adds that at least 85% of organizations across end-user segments have digital transformation initiatives underway. This is expected to generate enormous opportunities for the market.

- The growing use of analytics in recruitment is expected to proliferate the need for specialized HR services. According to a recent Linkedin report, at least 92% of professionals consider analytics to be the key to recruitment in India.

- The market is expected to be impacted by the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic in multiple ways. The slowdown in recruitments across the globe has affected the IT industry as well and hence has somewhat affected the market studied.

- However, firms across end-user segments are migrating to cloud to continue delivering a solution to their clients and ensure continuity of critical operations. According to Microsoft 365, the company has seen a massive 775% increase in the use of its cloud services. This has led to a significant spike for cloud and cybersecurity professionals.



Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86535



Key Market Trends



Telecommunication End- User Segment is Expected to Generate Considerable Demand



- AI-driven analytics are also helping telecom provide better services by utilizing data, and machine learning techniques. For instance, US-based AT&T is using AI-driven analytics solution to support its maintenance procedures. The company is testing a drone to expand its LTE network coverage and to utilize the analysis of video data captured by drones for tech support and maintenance of its cell towers. The integration of analytics with telecom industry is expected to further proliferate the need for analytics professionals.

- In September 2019, India-based Reliance Jio collaborated with US-based Guavus, to deploy AI-based solution for real-time customer experience analytics. The company also plans to automate network troubleshooting like other players in the industry. This is expected to further expand the avenues of IT applications in Telecommunication.

- According to Ericsson and GSA survey, the rapid 5G deployment lead to 13 billion subscription expected by the end of 2019. This is expected to further generate need for IT professionals in this vertical.



Asia - Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market



- Asia - Pacific continues to be the leading IT services market in the globe. The companies in the region contnue to invest in new resources that have the right skill sets. The hiring at top four IT companies (Tata Consulting Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies) of India in 2019 hit an eightyear high of 78,500. The continually increasing need for proper resources across the region is expected to create significant opportunities for the market studied.

- The Government of China has unvealed a plan to foster research in AI and become a market leader in such technologies by 2030. The Chinese Ministry of Education also plans to 50 AI research centers by 2020. This is expected to create huge demand for analytics professionals in the country.

- The Japanese government has announced their national Big data strategies- The Integrated ICT Strategy for 2020 with an aim to develop country's new national IT strategy with an open public data as its core during 2013–2020 in order to promote Japan as the country with the world's highest standards in the extensive use of data analytics in the information technology industry. Such initiatives are expected to further augmnent market expansion.



Competitive Landscape



Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86535



The IT Staffing Market is fragmented market. Several players operate in the market serving the needs of various end user segments. The growth of opportunities offredd by the market continues to attract new players across geographies. Some of the recent developments of the market are as follows:-



- Nov 2019 - Toptal announced the launch of Staffing.com that would facilitate conversations regarding technologies that increase the efficiency of staffing, growth of remote work and the future of procurement and staffing at large enterprises.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Emergence of Technologies like AI and IoT is Expected to Create Demand from End-User Segments

4.2.2 Increasing Outsourcing of HR activities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Talent Shortages in Specific Technologies might Act as a Restraint for Market Growth

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Skill Set

5.1.1 Software Developer

5.1.2 Testers

5.1.3 Systems Analyst

5.1.4 Technical Support Professionals

5.1.5 Networking and Security Experts

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Telecom

5.2.2 BFSI

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Retail

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 TEKsystems Inc. (Allegis Group Holdings Inc.)

6.1.2 ASGN Incorporated

6.1.3 Insight Global, LLC

6.1.4 Randstad NV

6.1.5 Kforce Inc.

6.1.6 Artech Information Systems llc

6.1.7 Consulting Solutions International, Inc.

6.1.8 MATRIX Resources, Inc.

6.1.9 NTT DATA Corporation

6.1.10 Beacon Hill Staffing Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86535

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post IT Staffing Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.