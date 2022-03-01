Australia Emergency Lighting Market Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 08:05:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Australia Emergency Lighting Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



Technological advancement in the lighting market has led to the development of energy-efficient, self-diagnostic with extended lifespan is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, strict fire and safety regulations by the government are expected to thrive in the emergency lighting market in Australia.



- The supporting government regulations (National Construction Code) provides the minimum necessary requirements for safety and health of workers that are necessary to incorporate in all the on-site construction such as adequate emergency lighting to guide the constructor to safely exit the place in case of any failure of normal artificial lighting during an emergency. Further, the Building Code of Australia also incorporated equal importance on the presence of exit signboards in the building on every floor to guide the occupants out of the building during the failure of power supply in an emergency.

- The advancement in the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to the emergence of networked and communications-enabled emergency lights systems (IoT based). Most of the key vendors are developing and commercializing the IoT based emergency lights systems that can be operated through the smartphones. For instance, WBS Technology's EMIoT is an emergency lighting network and testing system that leverages IoT technology to create a cost-effective, wireless cloud solution that allows live remote monitoring of 99% of the building with no cabling or additional hardware. Its implementation in the smart building is expected to drive the market in the future.

- However, the government has ceased many infrastructure construction projects to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Also, it has disrupted the supply chain of emergency light from China, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market temporarily.



Key Market Trends



Infrastructure Construction in Australia is Expected to Drive the Market



- Rapid urbanization has fueled the demand for residential and commercial buildings that have led to an increase in construction projects across the country. Further, Australia's reserve bank in October 2019 has reduced the interest rates to stimulate economic growth that is expected to drive the construction projects and the market in the country in the forecast period. Infrastructure such as malls, official buildings, factories, parking lots will propel the emergency lighting market.

- According to the Australian industry and Skill committee, the construction industry generates over AUD 360 billion in revenue, producing around 9% of Australia's Gross Domestic Product, and has a projected annual growth rate of 2.4% in the next five years and is expected to fuel the market.

- Moreover, to reduce the energy costs and to optimize the management of grid networks, Northern Territory governments have taken the initiative to invest heavily in smart street lighting. Many international and domestic companies are strategizing to obtain the project. For instance, Telensa, the UK-based smart city, and street lighting provider announced a partnership with the City of Darwin in Australia. It will replace about 10,000 street and public lights with wirelessly connected LEDs. These streetlights will then be controlled by the Telensa Central Management System (CMS) and hosted in Australia by Amazon Web Services which is expected to drive the growth of LEDs in the country.



LEDs are Expected to Witness Significant Growth and Will Drive the Market



- According to the Australian Energy Statistics 2019, Australia's energy consumption rose by 0.9% in 2017-18 and reached 6,172 petajoules compared with an average growth of 0.6% a year over the past ten years. The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, is driving the growth of the low power consumption lighting system in the emergency lighting system.

- LEDs reduce power consumption and light pollution and have higher self-life as compared to the halogen bulbs. The increasing penetration of LEDs due to their energy-efficient and cost-saving nature, is impacting the growth of the market. As they are highly controllable, when integrated with a driver, the intensity can vary, based on the requirements.

- According to Energy Rating Australian Government report, on an average, there are 37 light bulbs which accounts for 10% of the average Australian household electricity budget, and by replacing 18 halogens lamps with LEDs, customer can save AUD 102 per year.

- Moreover, according to the Lighting Council Australia, the halogen light will disappear within two years due to the ban that is expected to be exercised in September 2020. It will also restrict the import of halogen bulb in the country that will drive the growth of more efficient and environmentally-friendly LED lighting. The government estimates this switch will save at least AUD 1.48 billion over ten years.



Competitive Landscape



The Australia emergency lighting market is highly concentrated and is dominated by a few major players like ABB Australia (ABB Ltd), WBS Technology ABN, Clevertronics Pty Ltd, Haneco Lighting Australia Pty Ltd., and E&E Lighting Australia. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



- March 2020 - Clevertronics announced the launch of the new sleek and lightweight surface mounted life-light range. It is an aesthetic lightweight polycarbonate life-light that will join the market-leading emergency lighting.

- February 2020 - EnLighten Australia and GM poles have partnered together to assist towns and councils affected by the devastating bushfires. 18.6 million hectares and over 5,900 buildings have been destroyed, and the company pledged to support these affected areas by providing the solar light solution. The Zorro unplugged solar light is an ALL-IN-ONE luminaire that has an integrated solar panel, LED array, and microwave sensor and battery, all within one standalone system. So, the lighting will provide a well-lit area that will encourage people to walk at night and enjoy community life.



