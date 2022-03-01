Coinhunt Launches Its Very Own Crypto News Portal

Lyon, France--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Coinhunt has kicked off 2022 by launching an exact news portal as well as making its app available for download for both IOS and Android.

Coinhunt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8475/115226_bfa3277e842a4a51_001full.jpg

Coinhunt News Portal

Coinhunt has just launched their exact news portal. Apart from the original content which will be produced by the team of professional content writers, Coinhunt wants to provide full coverage of the events in the cryptocurrency and virtual assets ecosystem by partnering with renowned news portals.

Coinhunt is excited to enter into new partnerships in order to provide its users with information and solutions to their crypto needs. The objective of the news portal is to share information and knowledge through news, tutorials and market analyses, among other topics.

Moreover, any writer can submit their content for review in the Coinhunt news portal for review and publishing. For all community driven token owners, admins or moderators that have compiled a project-related article, they can contact the Coinhunt team and submit their drafts.

To keep users informed about the latest news, market analyses and tutorials, Coinhunt is also issuing a weekly newsletter which will contain the latest topics in the crypto ecosystem.

Coinhunt App

Coinhunt has just made its app available on IOS and Android. The Coinhunt app is the place to discover the newest NFT, community and DeFi projects. The valuation of the coins and projects is entirely at the hands of the user through the customized voting contest system. In the voting contest, every user can apply for their project on the Coinhunt website, after a review process from the team to avoid potential scams, the listing of the project will be officiated and users will be able to vote. There are 30-50 projects listed daily which are ranked by votes of community members.

The Coinhunt mobile app offers a better user experience for mobile users, more than 25,000 downloads and thousands of daily users. It sends notifications when new coins are listed and users can easily share any coin with friends.

Coinhunt AMAs

Earlier this year Coinhunt also launched an AMA service. Any project that wishes will be able to book an AMA with Coinhunt can reach out to the team. For each AMA, the Coinhunt team will examine the ins and outs of the project and prepare questions that the users will want to know. Afterwards, the team will additionally collect questions from users through their social media channels. The AMAs will be hosted on the official Telegram channel of Coinhunt.

What is Coinhunt?

Coinhunt is a multi-purpose crypto hub that is expanding into new and exciting undertakings. Coinhunt is the first website who invented the voting contest system for new cryptocurrency projects since April 2021. The purpose of a voting contest is to keep the community engaged and informed about the latest exciting and lucrative crypto projects that are being launched on a daily basis.

For more information, please visit the website.

Contact Details

Company Name: CoinHunt

Company Email: contact@coinhunt.cc

Website: https://coinhunt.cc/

Twitter: @CoinhuntCC

Telegram: https://t.me/CoinhuntCCOfficial

PR Contact

sales@crypto-academy.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115226