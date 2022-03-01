Warriors Announces Launch of Stylish & Organized Multi-Functional Backpack for Modern Lifestyles

HONG KONG - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Warriors, a design-driven smart hardware brand, recently announced the launch of a stylish new backpack designed for modern digital lifestyles. Warriors Backpack keeps daily essentials organized and protected for travel and commuting with on-the-go charging and anti-theft features for valuables. Designed as a daily carry-all, Warriors Backpack is perfectly suited for any trip or activity and is available now via Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2051766406/an-organized-and-multi-functional-backpack-neat-people-must.

Warriors is thoughtfully designed and meticulously engineered for the needs of every individual. Notably, it features special compartments for any type of items from clothing and shoes to electronics and toiletries. Surrounding its large 30L main compartment is a top gadget pocket, expandable water bottle pocket and a large-volume padded digital compartment that offers separate spaces for essential mobile devices, laptop, and accessories — enough space to easily handle a 17" laptop, chargers, keyboards and more. This compartment is specially made for electronics and features a patented shock-absorbing design to protect devices. The backpack also has a retractable fast-charging cord built-in so that users can charge up on the go with the addition of a power bank.

"At Warriors, we believe that as technology evolves, so should the tools and accessories that you use every day. Backpacks aren't a new idea but, with innovation, quality, and attention to detail, a backpack can be more than just a way to carry your items — it can be an advanced smart accessory that complements your style and adds convenience that is specific to modern digital lifestyles. Warriors Backpack is designed for busy students, business travelers, and digital nomads, with special features to keep mobile devices protected, secured, and charged up while on the go. However, it's more than utilitarian. It's also guided by a modern minimalist-style aesthetic that makes it look great for any occasion or event. With Warriors Backpack, you can move seamlessly through your day from the office to a night on the town or an out-of-town trip with function and convenience," said Warriors CEO Jason Guan.

Warriors combines the best features of a backpack and a suitcase. It fits into carry-on storage in an airplane and opens fully like a suitcase for storing clothes, personal essentials and shoes, and includes a toiletry and laundry bag. It's the best companion for business travel or weekend trips. With travel in mind, Warriors also features an interior security pocket and retractable steel wire coil and TSA-approved lock for extra security. With adjustable shoulder straps along with a briefcase-style handle, Warriors Backpack transforms seamlessly from travel to business as needed.

Warriors Multifunctional Backpack has smart features for the ultimate in organization, device charging and security for busy people on the go. This stylish new backpack is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2051766406/an-organized-and-multi-functional-backpack-neat-people-must.

Media Contact: hi@warriors.design

Press Release Service by

Original Source: