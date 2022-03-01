JESY Announces Launch of J20 — Military-Grade 5G Rugged Smartphone

HONG KONG - March 1, 2022 - (

Today, JESY, innovators in rugged smartphones, announced the J20 — Military-Grade 5G Rugged Smartphone. This powerful rugged smartphone meets the most stringent advanced performance standards, including IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810G, making it the perfect choice for users with demanding jobs or outdoor activities. This tough-yet-affordable 5G smartphone is available now on Kickstarter. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jesy/j20-a-redefined-rugged-5g-smartphone.

J20 is built tough and specially designed to resist water, dust, sudden drops, and inclement weather. J20 was created to satisfy the needs of users who work and travel in rugged environments in a variety of industries, even under harsh outdoor conditions.

The exterior shell of JESY J20 is reinforced using ultra-strong aerospace-grade aluminum that utilizes German Bayer polymer colloid material which, after a special oxidation process and grounding process, allows the shell to prevent static and corrosion. The durability continues from inside to outside. The J20 adopts a modular structure inside and military-grade shock-absorbing screws to stabilize the body and release elastic energy when falling, giving the phone excellent resistance to drops, falls, and impacts. Its 6.3-inch FHD+ display is made with Corning Gorilla Glass III, which has been chemically enhanced to make it strong and more resistant to damage.

"At JESY, our focus is on building smartphones with powerful features for users who require the toughest equipment to survive harsh operating environments. To learn what works in the real world, we test our phones with frontline workers, police, firefighters, and first responders. The feedback we get guides us to provide the most essential features along with military-grade components. J20 builds on our rugged platform with unmatched dust, water, and shock resistance. It also provides the ultra-fast speed of 5G and the intuitive and powerful Android 11 operating system. The result is the ultimate smartphone and perfect choice for demanding climates, tough jobs, and people who need their phone to perform its best under any conditions," said JESY CEO Jinshou Wei.

The tough smartphone also has powerful features for speed and convenience that make it great for everyday use. J20 is shipped with global unlocked capability with 5G/4G/3G/2G Bands, making it up to 10 times faster than 4G. The phone is also versatile with Dual-Sim capability and a 6000mAh battery for all-day power. As a full-featured smartphone, it also satisfies the need for day or night photography with four different cameras, including a 48MP main camera, 16MP front camera, along with 20MP IR night vision camera for nighttime shots and a useful 2MP macro lens for close-ups.

J20 — Military-Grade Rugged Smartphone is the ultimate choice for users who demand the most out of their gear. J20 is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing for early adopters and loyal fans.

To learn more about J20, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jesy/j20-a-redefined-rugged-5g-smartphone.

Media Contact: hello@jesy.com

