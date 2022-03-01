EXIT Realty Launches New Proprietary Technologies in 2022

With the recent rollout of new proprietary technologies, and more planned for 2Q and 3Q 2022, EXIT Realty Corp. International is providing the real estate professional with both professional success and work-life balance.
"EXIT is all about the human element. Our philosophy is to build our own technology designed to serve the people behind the device and behind the transaction," said EXIT Realty Co-Chair Tami Bonnell.
EXIT recently reached the midpoint of its five-year framework plan, an array of integrated technologies designed to enhance growth. Recently, EXIT completed the rollout of its enhanced EXIT Agent/Office Websites, a fully branded and automated system that requires no configuration and can integrate any real estate professional's existing web domain name.
That followed the successful launch of EXIT Edge, a single-point-of-entry system that gathers and integrates data from the Multiple Listing Service to provide EXIT with faster and more accurate market forecasting.
Later this year, EXIT expects to launch two more pieces of the framework, intended to improve agents' efficiency and to better connect partners. "We build effective technology," said John Packes, EXIT's Chief Technology Officer. "The goal of effective technology is to create the highest return on tech minutes invested. We want our people to be able to spend as little time as possible using our technology to get the maximum reward."
EXIT pairs its investment in technology with an investment in people, creating a position solely to oversee training and education on its technology. Annette Anthony, the company's VP of Technology Engagement, heads a team of Engagement Leaders who respond to individual needs at the brokerage level and ensure that all users are comfortable with the technology - on their own devices - before engaging with their clients.
"Technology and data should help, not hinder, talented agents and brokers," Bonnell said. "That's why we create the tools real estate professionals need to be at the top of their game, and we ensure that our people are competent and comfortable with those tools."
By pioneering an approach that provides the best tools in the industry and trains professionals how to use them, EXIT supports both newcomers and highly experienced brokers in working smarter, and meets their need for both career growth and work-life balance.
EXIT Realty Corp. International helps people live their why and real estate is our how. Disrupting the real estate industry since 1996 with a unique business model, EXIT Realty is founded and built on human potential focused on one thing: delivering exceptional consumer experiences. Every EXIT Associate and the clients we serve are backed by experience, dedication and a proven commitment to people first.
To learn more visit https://exitrealty.com and download EXIT Realty Connect™ on the App Store or Google Play.
