Aerospace Materials Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor Forecast 2022-2031

The Global Aerospace Materials Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Owing to the pandemic scenario, the passenger air traveling facility was temporarily stopped during the lockdown, and even after the lockdown peoples were not opting to travel frequently. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the overall number of passengers had fallen by 92% globally as of April 2020 when compared with the same months of 2019 and the international traffic had fallen by 98%, thus had decreased the growth of the aerospace industry, which in turn negatively impacts the market demand for aerospace material.

- Over the short term, increasing usage of composites in aircraft manufacturing and increasing government spending on defense in the United States are expected to drive the market's growth.

- Rising demand for aircraft in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is also expected to augment the market demand in the future.

- Use of combined carbon nanotubes and nano additives with epoxy adhesives are likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for General and Commercial Aircrafts



- General and commercial aircraft are used for purposes including civil aviation, both private and commercial, passenger, and freight purposes.

- According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global air transport industry revenue was valued at USD 838 billion in 2019 and reached about USD 419 billion in 2020, with a decline rate of 50%.

- Honeywell estimates that nearly 7,700 new aircraft deliveries are projected to be witnessed by 2028.

- Single-aisle aircraft are mainly used for commercial purposes. According to Boeing forecasts, 32,270 units of single-aisle aircraft (narrow-body aircraft) will be delivered in the next 20 years globally, which will increase the demand for aerospace materials in the coming years.

- Many operators have plans to replace their existing fleet, in order to cater to the growing consumer demand in developed economies.

- Around 25% of the new business jet purchases are projected to be witnessed by 2022, with a large focus on super-mid-size aircraft.

- Favorable exchange rates and innovations in aircraft models are projected to augment the demand for long-range business jets at a moderate rate in the long-term.

- North America and Europe account for the largest demand for business and general aviation fleet, while the growth in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions are projected to be more or less stagnant, during the forecast period.

- The purchase plans of new business aircraft in the Middle-East and Africa region have lately been impacted by the ongoing political tensions and other conflicts in the region.

- Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show significant impact on the market in the coming years.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market. In the region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country's manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country's economy.

- According to Boeing, about 25% of world air travel is flown within Asia as of the year 2019, and is forecasted that the value will change to 35% of world total air travel in the next two decades, contributing the highest share of intra-regional air travel globally. The region Asia-Pacific region will get 17,390 deliveries of new airplanes in the next two decades, which will increase the number of total airplane fleet to 19,420 in the next two decades, which in turn increases the demand for the studied market in the coming years.

- China has been a key contributor to global air traffic growth, for the past few years. The average passenger growth rate has been over 10% per year. This growth is primarily driven by rising passenger traffic, due to higher spending power and better air connectivity. Thus, increasing passenger traffic is expected to boost the demand for aircraft.

- As of Boeing estimates 2019, the airplane market value will be of USD 1,300 billion in the next 20 years, thus in turn is expected to drive the demand for aerospace materials in the coming years.

- Considering the pre pandemic scenario, the total civil aircraft fleet had been increasing steadily in the country. Moreover, in the next 20 years, the Chinese airline companies are planning to purchase about 7,690 new aircraft, which are valued at about USD 1.2 trillion.

- The Chinese aerospace industry is one of the leading industries in the country, and the government is heavily investing to increase its domestic manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, the government is planning to construct new airports, while improving maintenance capacities of the existing airports.

- The Chinese aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market is attaining steady progress, owing to the opening of new MRO facilities and development of aerospace clusters in different parts of the country.

- Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show significant impact on the market in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The global aerospace materials market is fragmented in nature. The key players in the market include 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Solvay, Huntsman International LLC, and Hexcel Corporation, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

