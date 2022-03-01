Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 07:47:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Polyvinyl alcohol is used in cobinder, optical brightener, and clear sizing at the press while manufacturing paper. The paper manufacturing sector was negatively affected due to the pandemic, considering the demand drop from various paper-consuming segments like newspapers, thus the market demand also decreased. However, the increasing usage of packaging in the food industry has been significantly increased, which in turn has stimulated the demand for the polyvinyl alcohol market.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112974



- Over the short term, increasing usage in the construction industry materials, including caulks and sealants, joint compounds like joint cement and drywall mud, redispersible powders such as grouts and mortars, and furthermore, the growing food packaging industry are expected to drive the market's growth.

- Hazardous health effects while manufacturing of polyvinyl alcohol are hindering the market's growth.

- Growing opportunity in the electronics sector for manufacturing devices like transistor which needs high dielectric permittivity is likely to act as an opportunity for the market in the coming years.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as India, China, etc.



Key Market Trends



Food Packaging to Dominate the Market



- In the food packaging industry, PVA is majorly used as a binding and coating agent. As a film coating agent, it is used in applications, where moisture barrier or protection properties are required.

- PVA protects the active food ingredients from moisture, oxygen, and other environmental components, while simultaneously masking their taste and odor. It allows for easy handling of finished products and facilitates ingestion and swallowing. Furthermore, the viscosity of PVA allows for the application of the PVA coating agents to tablets, capsules, and other forms to which film coatings are typically applied at relatively high solids contents.

- Emerging new demographic conditions, new customer demands, growing purchasing powers in the emerging markets, increasing emphasis on sustainable, easy-to-use packaging, and out-of-home consumption trends are expected to drive the food packaging market in the future.

- The global food packaging market was valued at about USD 305 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach about USD 406 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of about 5.8%, which is likely to stimulate the demand for the polyvinyl alcohol market.

- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for the food packaging industry, while emerging economies, such as Africa, are expected to register significant growth through the forecast period.

- The food and beverage industry is an essential part of the US economy. E-commerce and delivery are also gaining popularity. With the high internet penetration rate and the rising demand for convenience, consumers are increasingly ordering groceries and other food products online. Services, such as Amazon Fresh, are increasing in number, allowing consumers to shop for fresh produce without leaving the house. Moreover, in New York, bakery manufacturing accounts for the most food and beverage processing plants, followed by wineries and animal slaughter and processing plants.

- According to Mordor Intelligence, the US packaging industry was valued at USD 183.92 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 218.36 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, 2020-2025. This positive momentum is expected to drive the growth of the PVA market over the forecast period.

- Currently, paper packaging accounts for about 40% of the packaging materials used in China, considering the growing awareness about environmental protection and increasing usage of packaging for recyclable food, the value is expected to grow in the coming years, thus led to increase in the demand for polyvinyl alcohol market.

- Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show significant impact on the market in the coming years.



China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region



- In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. In 2019, the country witnessed about 6.1% growth in its GDP, despite having trade disturbance caused, due to its trade war with the United States. Currently, the Chinese economy has been severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. According to IMF, the country's economy is expected to slow down to 1.9% in 2020 while recovering to 8.2% growth in 2021. Globally, China dominated the PVA market, with the growing country's construction and textile industry.

- China ranks at the top in the global textile manufacturing industry. In 2020, Chinese textile and apparel exports were valued at about USD 291.2 billion, with a growth rate of about 9.5% year on year, of which textile exports were valued at USD about 153.8 billion, up by about 29% year on year, and the clothing exports were valued at about USD 137.4 billion, down by 6.4% year on year, thus significantly enhancing the market's growth for polyvinyl alcohol.

- The textile industry in China is going through a tough restructuring, with enormous production capacity, oversupply at home, high labor costs, and rising global protectionism, which eroded its competitiveness. Still, the country continues to dominate, both in the textile manufacturing industries and continue being the major exporter of textiles through the years to come.

- In January 2020, China had produced about 4.15 billion meters of clothing fabric and reached 3.81 billion meters in the month of December 2020, with consistent production above three billion meters throughout the year 2020, which in-turn impacted the market demand for the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market.

- The Chinese food packaging industry is expected to register significant growth, owing to the rising consciousness of health and wellness, expanding middle-class population, and rising purchasing power among consumers.

- The construction industry is expanding at a significant pace, with the country expected to be among the top contributors to the global construction spending (along with the United States and India) through 2023.

- The gross domestic product (GDP) from construction in China increased to USD 1128.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 from USD 749.78 billion in the third quarter of 2020, with a growth rate of about 33%, which in turn stimulates the demand for the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112974



- Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show significant impact on the market in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players include Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SNP, Inc., Merck KGaA, and Kuraray Europe GmbH, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use in the Construction Industry

4.1.2 Growing Food Packaging Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Health Effects While Manufacturing

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to the Impact of COVID-19

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Trade Analysis

4.7 Price Trend Analysis

4.8 Regulatory Policies



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.