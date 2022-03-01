Edge Total Intelligence to Present at the Q1 2022 Virtual Investor Summit

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc CTRL ("edgeTI™" or "Company" ) announces its attendance at the Q1 2022 Virtual Investor Summit on March 8 and 9, 2022. edgeTI CEO and Chair, James Barrett will present on Tuesday, March 8 at 4:15 PM ET and host investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors with an interest in the Technology sector focused on Digital Transformation are encouraged to reach out to the Company to arrange a one-to-one meeting.
Mr. Barrett is the CEO and a director of Edge Total Intelligence which recently began trading as a public company on January 20, 2022 on the TSX Venture exchange. He has almost two decades of experience in the successfully driving growth of software and systems integrators with a significant focus on operations operational performance. Mr. Barrett has previously led nine-figure exits on his previous tech companies, Softential and Eltrax, acquired by Cyient and Verso.
"Although digital transformation is well underway and growing, enterprises struggle to unify their software systems," said Jim Barrett, CEO. "edgeTI's software centralizes control of these systems, allowing our customers to extract valuable, cost-saving insights and efficiencies. edgeTI is leading this emerging space with several major brands using our solutions to optimize their operations. We look forward to presenting at our first investor conference as a public company and increasing investor visibility as we continue to execute on our growth plan."
Presentation Details
Event: Q1 2022 Virtual Investor Summit
Date: March 8 and 9, 2022
Presentation: Tuesday, March 8 at 4:15 PM ET
Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ba2yt6BpTMqQDUesDoqPIA
About edgeTI
Edge Total Intelligence is leading real-time digital operations - delivering increased operational resilience, agility, and efficiency to global enterprises, service providers, and governments. The company's low-code rapid development software, edgeCore™, securely unifies control and intelligence without creating new data stores or uprooting existing systems. EdgeTI meets the unique needs of users and evolving business situations in infrastructure, financial, executive, resourcing, and call center operations through configurable pipelines and visualizations that transform siloed systems into composable operations.
Learn more at https://edgeti.com/investors.
For further Information,
Investor Relations
Phone: 888-771-3343
Email: ir@edgeti.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt.
Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114927
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.