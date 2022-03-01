ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

NEWS ADVISORY: At Alternative IQ's Annual 'Winners Showcase Investor Conference' in Toronto, Investors, Advisors and Industry Experts Examine 6 Award-Winning Canadian Hedge Fund Strategies

by Newsfile, Benzinga Contributor
March 1, 2022 7:30 AM | 2 min read

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Alternative IQ announces a ½ day conference at which - by invitation only - investment advisors, family offices, institutional investors, individual investors, and hedge fund industry experts hear some of Canada's brightest and best hedge fund managers address the key issues on the minds of investors considering using hedge funds as replacements for, and/or complements to, more traditional investments in their portfolios. A very timely conference, in the midst of market volatility and uncertainty.

 WHAT:
 
 
An Exclusive Investor Conference featuring 6 of the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners: CHFA Winners Showcase 2022 Investor Conference :: Alternative IQ

 WHEN:
 
 
 		Tuesday, March 8, 2022
2:00pm - 5:00pm

 WHERE:
 
 
The Albany Club
91 King Street East, Toronto, ON

 WHO:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Hedge Fund Manager Presentations and Panel Q & A
  • Steve Palmer, Managing Partner, Alpha North Asset Management
    (1st Place Winner in 2021 for Best 5-year return and 3    rd Place Winner for Best 1-year return in the Equity Focused category)
  • Allison Taylor and Jason Brooks, CEO and President, Invico Capital
    (2nd Place Winner for Best 3-year return and for Best 5-year Return in the Private Debt category in 2021)

  • Roberto Katigbak, Institutional Strategist, Marret Asset Management
    (1st Place and 2nd Place Winner in 2021 for Best 3-year Sharpe ratio and 1st Place for best 5-Year Sharpe ratio in the Credit Focused category)

  • Bill Mitchell, Portfolio Manager, Palos Management, Inc.
    (1st Place Winner in 2021 for Best 1-year Return and 3rd Place Winner for Best 3-year Return in the Equity Focused category; and 1st Place Winner for Best 1-year Return in the Global Macro category)

  • Phil Mesman, Head of Fixed Income, Picton Mahoney Asset Management
    (2nd place Winner for Best 5-year Return, 3rd place Winner for Best 3-year Sharpe ratio and 2nd place Winner for Best 5-year Sharpe ratio in the Credit Focused category in 2021)
    Neutral category)

  • Andrew Labbad, Senior Portfolio Manager, Wealhouse Capital Management
    3rd Place Winner in 2021 for Best 1- year Return in the Credit Focused category)

  
Each manager will make a brief, formal presentation and then face a panel of industry experts for a discussion about how and why their hedge fund will improve investment portfolio performance.

CONTACTS:

Julie Makepeace
Managing Director, Alternative IQ
jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com
416-906-3782

PHOTOS:

Will be available following the event at:
http://alternativeiq.com/winners-showcase-conferences/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115175

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.