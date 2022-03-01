Industry Expert Steve Dietze Joins Trace Genomics as VP of Strategic Operations

Trace Genomics has announced Steve Dietze as its new vice president of strategic operations. Dietze's extensive experience in operations will further solidify Traces' excellence in commercial operations positioning them for advancement.
Dietze began his career with Elanco, the ag division of Eli Lilly and Co., he then held several senior management roles in Farmland Industries, Agriliance LLC (Winfield United), and he served as President and CEO of WILFARM LLC, a joint venture between Wilbur-Ellis and Farmland Industries. During his 17-year tenure in the Agribusiness Division of Wilbur-Ellis, he held senior leadership and vice president roles leading retail geographies, operations, technology, and strategy. Following his retirement from Wilbur-Ellis, he worked as vice president of business development for EFC Systems.
Dietze is a native of Nebraska and holds B.S. degrees in Agronomy and Ag Economics from the University of Nebraska and an Executive Fellow M.B.A. from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri. He and his wife Sue have four children and three grandchildren.
"Trace Genomics' platform digitizes and decodes the living soil using genomics, advanced science, and machine learning. Our recent advancements interpreting the soil environment reveals the importance of soil health, advances new product discovery, and informs optimal product placement," said Poornima Parameswaran, Ph.D., Co-Founder and President, Trace Genomics.
Trace Genomics is an alive science company that sequences DNA in the soil, creating the most comprehensive microbiome database to advance food and energy production. Trace Genomics has won several awards, including being selected as a 2020 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Winner of FoodShot Global's Innovating Soil 3.0 Challenge, Forbes Top 25 Most Innovative AgTech, THRIVE Top 50 AgTech, 2022 Global Cleantech top 100 start-ups and many more.
To learn more, visit tracegenomics.com.
Contact Monica Knickerbocker (303) 638-0514
