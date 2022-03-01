Brokers Clearing House, LLC Selects Proformex

CLEVELAND - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Proformex and Brokers Clearing House, LLC, and Integrity Marketing Group company, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at helping advisors better service their policyowners. Their objective is to provide better access to timely, relevant data that advisors can leverage to identify which of their clients' policies might need attention. Given the strength of both companies' networks, the entire industry stands to benefit from their collaboration.

Brokers Clearing House, LLC is a full-service brokerage firm that partners with advisors and key industry players to provide cutting-edge insurance and securities solutions. When evaluating solutions to add to their suite of offerings, they identified Proformex as a potential system that would help their advisors stay out in front of their books of business, ensuring they never miss another conversion date or a lapse-pending policy.

"We've historically had a tough time getting access to current, accurate information on the performance of our advisors' books of business," said Debbie Hannam, President and Partner of Brokers Clearing House, LLC "Proformex gives us that fingertip access to the information our advisors need to be proactive in how they service their clients. The ability to be proactive is what most often leads to the best outcomes for policyowners, and it can segue into revenue generation opportunities for our advisors, too."

"Everything we do is centered on making it easier to ensure the best possible outcomes for policyowners and beneficiaries," said Kelly Lytle, Vice President of Sales of Proformex. "The amazing team at BCH embraces the same ethos, making our partnership a natural fit. We are incredibly honored and excited to help BCH and their advisors deliver better results to policyowners everywhere for years to come."

About Brokers Clearing House, LLC

Founded in 1975, BCH has grown from a couple of employees to its current size by establishing solid relationships with advisors, carrier partners, and key resources in the national marketplace. Their mission is to be an irreplaceable partner to advisors and to support them in providing critical protection products to clients in the most comprehensive, objective, and cost-effective way possible. They are an Integrity Marketing Group company.

About Proformex

Proformex is the life insurance service platform for modern advisors. Proformex builds solutions to help independent advisors attract, nurture, and grow their life insurance business through client policyowner service. Proformex delivers multicarrier visibility, distributor collaboration, and performance reporting for advisors and brokers in a single, secure platform.

Media Contact

David Morris

(855) 341-1331

dmorris@proformex.com

###

Press Release Service by

Original Source: