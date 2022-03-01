Respiratory Health Industry Gets a Breath of Fresh Air From Crypto Influencer 'TheCryptoDog'

SAN ANTONIO - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Before he became a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and influencer with over 700,000 Twitter followers, TheCryptoDog was devoted to new and better ways of achieving peak health. That led him to work with pharmacist Dr. Chris Jackson to co-found Betterbrand.

Betterbrand is a nutraceutical company that develops natural, science-backed supplements, with a focus on nootropics, mental acuity, and upper respiratory and lung health.

In his youth, TheCryptoDog, who prefers to keep his name private, struggled with his health and experienced his mother's struggle with cancer. "My every thought had something to do with health and medicine," he said. "I'd ask, 'Why is this happening to me?'"

He went to college and majored in biology and neuroscience and, during a doctoral program, he found using nootropics to be essential to keep pace with students using prescription drugs for help with focus and academic performance.

During that program, he became friends with Jackson and when they teamed up on a research project, they soon found themselves launching another project that ultimately became Betterbrand.

"Dog and I shared a passion for evaluating scientific literature, conducting research, and finding ways to help ourselves and others live better through science," Jackson said. "Every Betterbrand product starts with a worthy cause — something that will improve a person's life. Then we do the research, make data-driven decisions on the most effective ingredients, and empower people by providing both a quality product and the rationale behind it."

Betterbrand's relationship with TheCryptoDog also provides the company with a unique financial distinction: The firm has raised $1.5 million and is fully funded through crypto. Betterbrand also has teamed with Utrust in order to accept payments in crypto. Utrust is the leading cryptocurrency payment solution designed to modernize the finance and payments industry and solve the problems of traditional payment methods by offering instant transactions and immediate settlements for the merchant.

Betterbrand's nootropic and mental acuity products include BetterFocus, which takes a multi-pronged approach to focus and mental acuity ideal for demanding athletes, driven professionals, gamers, and anyone striving to attain peak performance, and BetterMushrooms, which offers 10 functional mushroom extracts in two gummies to help with brain fog, boost immune support, and maintain a healthy gut.

For upper respiratory and lung health, Betterbrand offers two key products: BetterLungs Complete, designed for everyone from athletes to smokers and vapers, and BetterLungs Immunity (with IMMUSE), offering immune support, especially through the winter months.

For more details regarding the Betterbrand product line, please visit www.betterbrandhealth.com.

About Betterbrand

Founded in 2019, Betterbrand aims for "better living through science" and designs data-backed products made from natural ingredients. Each product developed is reviewed by medical doctors in its internal Medical Advisory Committee and tested by Eurofins Scientific. Betterbrand offers premium products at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.betterbrandhealth.com. You may also reach Betterbrand via wecare@betterbrandhealth.com and toll-free at 877-851-8979.

Media Contact

Savannah Muir

savannah@newswire.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: