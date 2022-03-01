Stealth Sports Partners With Zybek Sports, a Trusted NFL-Combine Operator, and Route Analytics, to Launch Football Combines for High School and Middle School Athletes

AUSTIN, Texas - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Stealth Sports is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit that creates opportunities for young people to grow athletically and academically through sports events and youth mentoring programs. The group kicks off their Stealth Sports Combine Series of six events scheduled to take place in four states (TX, NC, IN, PA), starting in March 2022. Registration is now open. Click here to view the schedule.

At the end of each combine, Stealth Sports will be announcing the top athletes at each camp/city geography based on Zybek Sports' industry-leading combine measurement, the SAT® (Standardized Athlete Test). Results will be posted online for bragging rights to the area's best-performing athletes.

"Student-athletes who show a tendency to perform at a high level deserve access to the same tools that are used to measure amateur and elite professional athletes. Stealth Sports exists to provide experiences that help bring out their best performance and help provide feedback and possibly open doors," Says Stealth Sports Co-Founder and Executive Director Dr. Ernest Cutler.

"We want to help bring the incredibly trusted combine measurement capabilities and operations of Zybek Sports, coupled with Route Analytics AI-driven platform for student-athletes and college coaches, to athletes around the country. There's power and validity in athletes getting something tangible from a combine other than just times, and we think this partnership provides real value to young athletes. Yes, they show up and get tested by technology, but they also get a detailed report that helps them really understand how they compare to athletes their age and higher, what they need to do in order to progress, and where opportunities lie for performance optimization. This, coupled with a direct connection via Route Analytics' platform to collegiate coaches, these athletes have verified data accepted at the highest levels of worldwide sports organizations," Added Rocky Brown, Co-Founder and Executive Director.

What Stealth Sports combines provide and what sets them apart from the competition

Each player is provided with a free Route Analytics profile before the combine

Players are tested and measured using Zybek Sports NFL-Combine trusted technology in the 40, 5-10-5, L-Drill, Vertical, and broadjump.

Athletes receive their Standardized Athlete Test (SAT®) report containing their combine scores, comparisons, and suggested yearly performance targets.

Results are automatically uploaded to their profile on the Route Analytics platform for review by NCAA coaches

Athletes can always attend other events and instantly have updated combine data tied to their profiles as they progress through high school

About Stealth Sports

Stealth Sports, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation in the state of Texas, aims to create unique opportunities for young people to grow and learn athletically and academically through our combines, camps, teams, events and youth mentoring programs. With a mission to support and encourage student-athletes to engage in their surroundings, fully understand their opportunities, and recognize that the mind AND body are muscles that have to be trained and ready for anything, Stealth is all-in on the concept of Athletes Helping Athletes™ as a way to build and tighten the brotherhood of student-athletes. Learn more about the team behind Stealth Sports.

About Zybek Sports

Zybek Sports was founded in Boulder, Colorado in 2008. Since its inception into the sports performance market, Zybek has secured its place among the elite providers of talent identification and performance analysis equipment. To accomplish the goal of standardized athletic testing (SAT), everyone must be taking the same test and have it administered and graded the same way by a disinterested third party. Since 2011, Zybek Sports has provided the only fully automated timing system used at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Learn more at zybeksports.com

About Route Analytics

ROUTE Analytics is the fastest-growing and only real-time, AI-powered end-to-end, recruiting, and scouting platform approved for use by the NCAA. As a leader in data science and advanced analytics, ROUTE helps high school football players choose the best path to play college football. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the ROUTE College Football Recruit web and mobile app provides student-athletes their best-fit probability by college division, school, and position along with program insights via a powerful set of product tools for research and analysis. You can learn more about ROUTE Analytics at route-analytics.com

Interviews, imagery and video are available upon request.

Press Contact:

Lon Haber

lon@lonhaber.com

323-620-1675

Press Release Service by

Original Source: