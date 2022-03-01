Smithereen Pest Management Services Acquires Pro-Tec Pest Control Services

Smithereen Pest Management Services, a provider of integrated pest management since 1888, announced the acquisition of Sheboygan-based Pro-Tec Pest Control Services. While Smithereen has historically served clients in Wisconsin, this acquisition strengthens Smithereen's coverage in Sheboygan and East Central Wisconsin.
Pro-Tec is one of the oldest pest control management companies in the Sheboygan area. Pro-Tec's specialties beyond general insect and rodent pest management services include termite inspection and management services, landscape modification and bat management services. "Pro-Tec Pest Control Services shares the same commitment to preventative and proactive pest management, and practices that are safe for both people and the environment. By combining our resources, we can provide East Central Wisconsin with top-tier remediation for common pests, termites, and bed bugs," said Scott Seifert, Smithereen's Director of Sales and Marketing.
Pro-Tec owner Ron Schulze and technician Troy Messner will be joining the Smithereen team, providing continuity and ensuring that Pro-Tec Pest Management Services customers continue receiving the level of service they are accustomed to.
About Smithereen Pest Management Services
A Green Shield certified company, Smithereen prides itself on offering effective and environmentally sensitive elimination and prevention services for a wide variety of insects, rodents, mammals, and birds. Smithereen provides full-orbed care, including extermination, inspection, addressing structural issues in client properties that could admit pests, and monitoring of pest life cycles to avoid new outbreaks. Since 1888, Smithereen has served as a leader in pest management in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Indiana.
