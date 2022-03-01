The United States National Soccer Team Players Association Announces Multi-Year Relationship With Brevettar



Brevettar, a full-service sports licensing agency that maximizes revenue by connecting best-in-class brands with strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities, announced today that the US National Soccer Team Players Association will join the growing portfolio of top-tier clients.

Under the new multi-year deal, Brevettar will act as the exclusive agency for the US National Soccer Team Players Association's group licensing rights worldwide, as well as manage USNSTPA sponsorship opportunities. The USNSTPA represents the rights of the members of the US Men's National Team.

"Brevettar is proud to represent the best soccer players that America has to offer," said Stu Crystal, General Manager of Brevettar. "There is a tremendous opportunity to build connections with a rapidly growing and passionate fan base worldwide and we look forward to creating new and exciting product lines to celebrate these incredible players."

Brevettar is currently working on building the selection of Men's National Team player-driven merchandise available to fans.

"The Players Association is pleased to collaborate with a first-class organization like Brevettar, led by someone with the level of experience that Stu Crystal has in sports licensing," said Mark Levinstein, the outside general counsel and acting executive director of the Players Association.

About Brevettar

Brevettar, the exclusive licensing agent for Upper Deck, is a full-service sports licensing agency that maximizes revenue by connecting best-in-class brands with strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities. Licensees include Funko, Fathead, Enterbay, FOCO and Trends International, to name a few. Learn more and view Brevettar's portfolio of exclusive licensed collectibles at www.brevettar.com.

About the USNSTPA

The US National Soccer Team Players Association is the labor organization for the current members of the United States Men's National Team, as well as a membership organization for alumni. Founded in 1996, The Players Association represents the men's National Team players in collective bargaining with the United States Soccer Federation and advances the interests of the current and former members of the US Men's National Team and the United States soccer community.

