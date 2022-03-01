Show Off Your Inner Diva During Siren Rock's First Annual National Diva Awareness Week

ROCKWALL, Texas - March 1, 2022 - (

)

To celebrate its flagship brand The Prima Diva, Siren Rock Brewing Company is declaring the first week of March as National Diva Awareness Week, with March 5 as the official National Diva Day. National Diva Awareness Week is an annual campaign organized to advocate for the rights of all Divas worldwide. By turning non-Divas into Divas, the goal is to promote these brazenly bold, irresistible characters and enable them to shine like the divine beings they truly are.

The history of the Diva can be traced to the early 19th century, with adoring fans giving them an almost goddess-like trait. Recently though, Divas have fallen on hard times, garnering a reputation of being difficult, temperamental, and demanding. Several Divas have been spotted at Siren Rock, lurking behind tanks and hiding among barrel-aging stouts, secretly longing for attention. To bring these bold and beautiful characters back into the light, as well as encourage others to release their own inner Diva, Siren Rock created a week-long celebration for Divas.

"Did you know that Divas pretty much invented light, and yet most Divas are still hiding in the shadows? We can't sit back and watch this injustice continue," said Eva Cannon, VP Marketing of Siren Rock and self-appointed Diva. "Just like mermaids need water, Divas rely on attention to stay alive. The more we ignore them, the more Divas we will lose."

To kick off National Diva Awareness Week, and as a way to encourage Divas in the DFW metroplex to come out of hiding, Siren Rock has erected a billboard on I-30 near downtown dedicated to The Prima Diva and to let everyone know that There's a New Blonde in Dallas. Additionally, several Diva Appreciation parties will be hosted throughout the DFW metroplex this week, culminating in "Diva Fest," the National Diva Day party at Siren Rock Brewery on Saturday, March 5. Each Diva-themed soiree will feature special limited-edition giveaways and Diva-branded glassware, and the Diva Fest will be one for the books with Diva mermaids, live music and more.

"We are excited that someone is finally giving Divas their due. If we can create more Divas, our existence will flourish," said one anonymous Diva. "Tell your friends, call your elected officials, tweet at every known Diva out there. We Divas need all the support we can get."

Join the movement and show off your inner Diva.

Note: Some statements in this press release are based on alternate facts given by a Diva.

About Siren Rock Brewing Company

Siren Rock Brewing Company opened its brand-new 13,000-square-foot facility in the summer of 2021, featuring a full production area with a focus on distribution, an inviting taproom experience with a chef-driven kitchen, and two well-appointed beer gardens. The Prima Diva is the flagship American Blonde Ale, featuring a light bready malt character and a subtle hint of lemon and citrus that creates an easy-drinking beer for the casual enthusiast. At Siren Rock, it's all about Handcrafted Beer and Irresistible Character.

For more information, visit https://www.sirenrock.com.

Media Contact:

Eva Cannon

eva@sirenrock.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: