Fola AJAGBE's New Book 'Your Spiritual Briefings' is a Perfect Roadmap for Those in Pursuit of Gaining Purpose and Meaning in Life

Fulton Books author Fola AJAGBE, an ordained minister of God in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, a teacher of the word, evangelist, has completed his most recent book "Your Spiritual Briefings": a stirring novel that equips one with wisdom, spiritual strength, and courage as they are facing the battles of life. It is a collection of pages that will breathe hope and inspiration to the mind and allow them to see one's purpose in clarity.
AJAGBE writes, "This book will help you understand your dream life, which constitutes your daily spiritual briefing, how to gain access to spiritual intel, how to get deeper knowledge on the voice of God, and how to decode every message as its revealed to you.
Careful study of the book will empower you to gain consciousness from the realm of unconsciousness and strategies to win every challenge or battle of life. The secret to life is embedded in understanding the spiritual that controls the physical."
Published by Fulton Books, Fola AJAGBE's thought-provoking read allows readers to engage in reflection and understand God's messages.
It brings forth a road to spiritual healing and growth, allowing one to forge a much stronger relationship with their self and God.
Readers who wish to experience this well-written work can purchase "Your Spiritual Briefings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
