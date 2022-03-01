Dr. Richmond West's New Book 'Frozen Ghost' is a Riveting Paranormal Narrative About Three Kids' Haunting Adventures in Alabama

Childersberg, AL - March 1, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author, Dr. Richmond West, a writer with a Ph.D. in philosophy and literature, completed his most recent book "Frozen Ghost": a brilliant and chilling novel about Isaiah's retelling of his childhood adventures with his siblings back when their lives turned peculiar after disturbing a grave.

Dr. West shares, "Frozen Ghost is about three kids from the tiny hamlet of Eclectic, Alabama—Isaiah, Elijah, and Ruth Knight—who, upon seeing a black ghost dog guarding a Native American and African American slave graveyard, accidentally disturbed that graveyard. The novel is told from the elderly Isaiah Knight's point of view, looking back to when he was thirteen years old. Isaiah and his brother and sister decided to become paranormal investigators and prove the existence of ghosts by gathering electronic voice phenomena. However, they got in over their heads. When their house became haunted, they failed to convince their skeptical half-brother, Harlan Watts. The spirit of their dead mother, frozen by a formula developed by their grandfather, helped them overcome the haunting. But were they prepared for Specter 005, a powerful demonic entity? They also visited two famous ghost sites in Birmingham: the ghost of the murdered May Hawes at East Lake Park and the ghost of the sadistic foreman 'Slag' Wormwood at Sloss Furnaces."

Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Richmond West's gripping tales explore the paranormal world and the haunting stories of Isaiah as he spent his childhood encountering entities in ghost sites and graveyards.

Frozen Ghost is a novel for everyone who loves to discover the supernatural.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Frozen Ghost" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

