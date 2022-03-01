Paul Washburn's New Book, 'Skipper Takes the Spaceship', is an Incredible Tale of a Young Boy Who Displays Immense Bravery in the Face of Global Danger

SAN DIMAS, Calif. - March 1, 2022 - (

Paul Washburn, proud husband and teacher of college business, has completed his new book, "Skipper Takes the Spaceship": an incredible journey of a brave young boy.

Washburn shares, "Everyone is sleeping through the night except Skipper, whose mind is still engaged in chasing alien invaders in his video game. He notices some strange lights in the distance outside his bedroom window and goes outside to investigate. He has just entered a clearing in the woods behind his house when he is zapped by a paralyzing ray gun and carried aboard a spaceship by alien invaders, along with sample plants other things the invaders are collecting. Although he can't move, Skipper carefully observes the controls used by the aliens to operate the spaceship. By the time they reach another planet, the ray gun's power has worn off. Skipper doesn't move until the aliens leave the spaceship to collect more samples. Then Skipper presses the button to close the ramp and begins to pilot the spaceship up and away, leaving behind the now-frantic aliens."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul Washburn's new book is adventurous and exciting while teaching young readers that people come in all sizes and colors and that the opportunity to do good for others can be more rewarding than self-serving pursuits.

Readers can purchase "Skipper Takes the Spaceship" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

