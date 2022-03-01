Author Hubert Nett's New Book, 'An Unusual Friendship', is a Heartwarming Children's Tale That Shows Life's Highs and Lows

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. - March 1, 2022 - (

Hubert Nett, a retired science teacher with a passion for nature and the environment, has completed his new book, "An Unusual Friendship": a heartwarming tale for young readers.

Nett shares, "A female red Labrador has recently given birth to a litter of pups. Even though her pups have been placed in new homes, Ruby continues her motherly role by adopting a fawn that apparently was recently orphaned. Ruby and the fawn develop an unusual relationship that lasts for several years. Ruby and the fawn learn that even though life has disappointments, happiness is just a moment away!"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hubert Nett's new book along with vibrant illustrations teaches of friendship, how one can find value in another when things look glum, and how to cope with life's inevitable disappointments.

Readers can purchase "An Unusual Friendship" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

