David Ferguson's New Book 'The Aragon Hotel Murders' is a Gripping Tale That Explores the Crimes and Secrets Buried in an Old Atlanta Hotel

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author, David Ferguson, a writer who grew up watching black-and-white mystery movies, has completed his most recent book "The Aragon Hotel Murders": an engrossing crime novel that intrigues readers with a tale following a detective who discovers the secrets inside a McCallum property, the Aragon Hotel. Never would Detective Barronson know that in this seemingly normal day, he will uncover a mystery that's been hidden for decades long.

Ferguson writes, "A 1930s murder mystery in the July heat of Atlanta's summer. A drunk and disgraced Detective William Barronson wishes only to die and join his deceased wife and son. Disgusted that his last drunk attempt failed, he heads to work for another day of ridicule. Knowing his captain will probably put him out giving parking tickets, Barronson swings by the old Aragon Hotel. He spots a familiar old work truck parked next to the hotel. Feeling something is not right, Barronson decides to investigate. Why? Because in his eleven years with the force, this is the first time anyone has ever parked here. The hotel is owned by the richest family in Atlanta, the McCallums. In its day, the hotel was the bell of the ball until a triple murder had closed it. Some say it's haunted, some say it's cursed. Either way, he had to check it out, being a cop. Once entering the hotel, William Barronson finds himself embroiled in theft, murder, love, betrayal, treason, and lost treasure—treasure that disappeared during the Battle of Atlanta in 1864."

Published by Fulton Books, David Ferguson's captivating mystery revolves around the Aragon Hotel where secrets of crime and encounters await everyone.

Join Detective Barronson as he unveils every answer to the mystery.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "The Aragon Hotel Murders" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: