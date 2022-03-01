Heidi Lulloff's New Book 'Clara Clutter' Follows the Lovely Tale of a Little Girl Who Always Leaves Clutter Wherever She Goes

Fulton Books author, Heidi Lulloff, a former teacher who lives in Montana, has completed her most recent book "Clara Clutter": a fun story about Clara, a girl who is anything but prim and proper. Her room and workspaces are messy. That's why her family calls her "Clara Clutter".
Lulloff shares, "Clutter seems to follow Clara everywhere. Even though her siblings tease her, she knows prim and proper is not her style. The whole world seems neat and tidy! Will Clara ever find a place where she feels at home?"
Published by Fulton Books, Heidi Lulloff's cute storybook about Clara's adventures will bring good vibes and amusement to young readers. They could enjoy this tale at leisure or at bedtime.
At the end of this book, will Clara find a place for herself in a world so unlike her?
Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Clara Clutter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.