Heidi Lulloff's New Book 'Clara Clutter' Follows the Lovely Tale of a Little Girl Who Always Leaves Clutter Wherever She Goes

Fulton Books author, Heidi Lulloff, a former teacher who lives in Montana, has completed her most recent book "Clara Clutter": a fun story about Clara, a girl who is anything but prim and proper. Her room and workspaces are messy. That's why her family calls her "Clara Clutter".

Lulloff shares, "Clutter seems to follow Clara everywhere. Even though her siblings tease her, she knows prim and proper is not her style. The whole world seems neat and tidy! Will Clara ever find a place where she feels at home?"

Published by Fulton Books, Heidi Lulloff's cute storybook about Clara's adventures will bring good vibes and amusement to young readers. They could enjoy this tale at leisure or at bedtime.

At the end of this book, will Clara find a place for herself in a world so unlike her?

