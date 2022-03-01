Author Dr. Charles W. King's New Book, 'Whatsoever I Have Commanded You' Attempts to Fill in the Gaps of Christian Literature in Simple, Direct Language

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. - March 1, 2022 - (

Dr. Charles W. King, a proud husband who held a successful career in college teaching and administration for nearly five decades, has completed his new book, "Whatsoever I Have Commanded You; A Christ Centered Approach to Christian Doctrine": a spiritual guide for Christians.

King shares, "Writers in Christian doctrine seem to neglect the obvious need for inclusion in their writing of the teaching of Jesus in His earthly ministry. The defining text for theology should be in John 14:9, when Jesus tells Philip, "He that hath seen me hath seen the Father." Most books in theology either ignore this text altogether or give it very small attention. Few make any attempt to analyze the teachings of Jesus. The Holy Spirit devoted nearly half of the New Testament to introducing us to Jesus.

"This book attempts to state Christian teaching in simple, direct, nontechnical language suitable for the average reader, but precise enough to give clear information concerning every major element related to the Christian life. Many of the books in theology are written by scholars for scholars. This book attempts to state Christian teaching in biblical terms with little reference to the complicated human creeds."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Charles W. King's new book frames the New Testament as God himself speaking to Christians and provides easily digestible and understandable information for believers.

Readers can purchase "Whatsoever I Have Commanded You; A Christ Centered Approach to Christian Doctrine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

